Good old Jérémy Chardy, who at 33 has already been involved in tennis for a few years, saw the ball pass over and over again by his sides. At the end of the day, there is no place where the tennis programmed of Novak Djokovic than Melbourne, where the Serbian overflowed the French (6-3, 6-1 and 6-2) with clean and impeccably technical shots. When the Frenchman counterattacked, forced to rush to the extreme because Nole demands everything and more in the Australian central, his ball frequently went into the hall or crossed the baseline, centimeter up or to the side. In one of these, upset, Chardy was about to claim and turned his neck, but there were only the ball boys behind. No linesman. In the absence, he looked at the referee with the eyes of a slaughtered lamb, but he shrugged his shoulders resigned: it is what it is, friend.

With the aim of reducing personnel on the court, the Australian Open decided for this edition to eliminate the figure of the lines and apply technology directly, becoming the first Grand Slam to dispense with that symbolic element of tennis on all its courts. In September, the US Open introduced the cameras outdoors, but kept the device for the two main courts intact. Then the novelty reached the Masters Cup and now, in Melbourne, the debate returns: scientific or human factor? Djokovic, who in New York starred in the viral pitch to a linesman and was disqualified, already slipped later at Roland Garros that, if it were up to him, the decision would be immediate.

“With all my respect for the tradition and culture of our sport, having such advanced technology there is absolutely no reason to keep the lines,” he said then. And it was reiterated this Monday, after its premiere at this Open: “I think it is good that there are many people and volunteers on the track, but in this particular case, the technology has proven to be very precise. Of course, I would stick with the ball boys, but I am in favor of using video ”.

“Honestly, I prefer to play without linesmen,” added another contender for the title from the conference room, Austrian Dominic Thiem (7-6 (2), 6-2 and 6-3 to Mikhail Kukushkin); “Let no one be offended, but with technology there are no mistakes and that is good. If the electronics say that the ball has come out, it means that it has come out; there is no room for mistakes and, in that sense, I think we are going in the right direction ”. And the Japanese Naomi Osaka, one of the references of the women’s circuit, continued in the same vein: “It took me a bit to get used to it, but if they want me to continue this system, I don’t care at all. I have no complaint about it; in fact, I think it can avoid controversy ”.

In between, the most veteran, Venus Williams, rambled. The 40-year-old American, who made her debut in Australia in 1997, one before her sister Serena (double 6-1 to Laura Siegemund), said after beating Kirsten Flipkens (7-5 ​​and 6-2): “I have not thought a lot in the future. It seems quite accurate, but having people is nice and they are too. In any case, send the money, so… It will be interesting to see where this is going ”.

More and more tennis players and professionals in the environment are betting on the twist in refereeing. The pandemic has reinforced its application and the continuity of the linesmen is already in danger of extinction. Today the machine sings the out or the fault. There are fewer and fewer romantics, although some of them have an extraordinary weight on the circuit. “In the end, we can end up on the court only the two players, because at a technological level it could be done”, defended Rafael Nadal in November; “But if you ask me, I don’t like it. The judges dress the court, and I like the traditional court. I prefer that the human part intervenes in sport because it brings more value and has more grace ”.