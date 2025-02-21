“Fiat Lux!” I can’t imagine better way to start this criticism. Without light there is no vision. Such an obvious tautology – and blinding – that serves to calibrate the importance of the role that the [f]Actor Luz plays within the Theater of Visual Arts. … A theater of lights and also of shadows, do not forget it.

The American architect Louis Khan He will tell us: «Light is the authentic source of every being. We are actually born from the light, author of everything that is material ». We should add that -cirlot ‘dixit’- is also the author of much of everything that is spiritual, given its symbolic, immanent and ritual character.

The planet art could not be oblivious to this certainty and also ignites-as an ineffable lamp-to the rhythm that Madame Luz marks. Although their first manifestations already enjoy a healthy age, the truth is that it will be fundamentally from the 60s of the last century when the artistic use of light (neons, holographies, video, LEDs, photo, light boxes, cinema, cinema , the sun itself …) acquires a dazzling prominence that continues to grow exponentially. Names already well known as those of Dan Flavin and James Turrell They only reinforce this incontrovertible made.

Fraternal scope

Similarly, light is also an essential factor in the fraternal design. Thanks to their employment, designers – and also architects – can model spaces, enhance and define volumes and create specific atmospheres that condition and enhance the functionality and aesthetics of an environment. In interior design, it allows to accentuate textures, chromatic records and shapes, while generating warm or cold spaces according to its intensity and tone, influencing the sensory experience of the public.

For its part, industrial design considers light a fundamental ally. Since the creation of lamps with functional and aesthetic approaches to the development of technological devices with backlit screens, light is a central element in the conception of new products. Likewise, the urban lighting design has allowed cities to transform and visually shocking spaces, influencing its night identity.

All these reflections come to come together in the sample ‘The Line Sueña’, which can be seen in the rooms Fernán Gómez of the Villa Cultural Center. It is an exhibition project curated by Javier Riera, who is also an artist fully involved in the creation of light experience, with the collaboration of Cosentino and the ‘Room’ magazine, and a splendid exhibition assembly by Studio Animal, framed within Madrid Design Festival (MDF25) And that, for the first time in its history, it presents a monographic exhibition on the relationship and dialogue that exists and flows between light and space in the design sphere.

And the light was made …

In Lasimágen, different proposals of the collective ‘The Line Sueña’, in the Cultural Center of the Villa

Through 70 works of 45 creators, with a wide range of records – interior, industrial and product design or light facilities – we attend a true sensory, technological and conceptual experience.

‘The line dreams’ refers to the idea of Paul Klee to privilege drawing as a symbolic engarce between reality and desire-deterioration (which also leads me to remember Palazuelo, Great admirer of the great Swiss artist, who said that we dream of the lines and lines dream of us), and is structured around various thematic sections: ‘Light in the landscape’, ‘Praise of the gloom form and matter ‘,’ sustainable light ‘and’ The Passenger Glow ‘ – last, dedicated to the landscape of the facilities – that display a complete overview in which They acquire prominence both the effects that light generates and the elements that produce, emit and radiate.

It is frankly difficult to highlight names within the wide payroll of creators that make up this excellent project. Maybe we could point out the work of Draga & Aurel, Davide Groppi, Carlos Coronas, Massimiliano Moro, Tom Dixon, Frank Oehring or Maximilian Marchesani, which are inserted into a border terrain between design and art, as with other creators also present.

‘The line dreams’ Coelctive. Villa Cultural Center (Salas Fernán Gómez). Madrid. Colón Square, 4. Commissioner: Javier Riera. Until April 20. Four stars.

As for design pieces, I can’t stop mentioning ‘tatu’, the iconic lamp of André Ricard, key figure within the industrial sphere, and others Antoni Arola. And as more contemporary contributions, pay attention to the lamp of Álvaro Catalán de Ocón, made with textile material and recycled by artisans of Ghana, or the wool lamps of María Abyndo Olarán.