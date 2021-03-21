“The pandemic that just swept the earth it has been unprecedented “. That was a May 1919 article in the journal Science, titled “The Lessons of the Pandemic.” The author, George A. Soper, was a civil and sanitation engineer who, among other accomplishments, had devised a plan to ventilate New York’s subway system.

He was famous for having linked, in 1904, a series of typhoid outbreaks with a cook named Mary Mallon that he was immune to the disease: Typhoid Mary, the first asymptomatic superpropagator known to modern science.

The pandemic, of course, was the Spanish flu. 1918-1919 that caused 50 million deaths worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States. The scientists had no idea what had hit them. Soper wrote: “The most surprising thing about the pandemic was the sheer mystery that surrounded it.” Viruses were not yet known; the illness was clearly respiratory — pneumonia was a common result — but the culprit was believed to be bacterial. (The pathogen itself, an influenza A H1N1 virus, was not identified until the 1990s.)

A vaccination center in London. Photo DPA

“Nobody seemed to know what the disease was, where did it come from or how to stop it”Soper wrote. “Anxious minds are wondering today if another wave will come again.”

The currently ongoing pandemic could hardly be more transparent by comparison.

Within weeks of detecting the first cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, scientists had identified the pathogen as a new coronavirus, named it SARS-CoV-2, sequenced its genome and they shared the data with labs around the world.

Record time.



Each of its mutations and variants is monitored. We know how it spreads, who among us is the most vulnerable and what are the simple precautions that can be taken to protect ourselves. In record time, not one but several highly effective vaccines were developed.

So perhaps a clear lesson from our pandemic is that, when given the opportunity, science works. Not flawlessly and not always at the right pace for a global emergency. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was slow to recognize that the coronavirus was an airborne threat. Even now, medicine has a better idea of ​​how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – masks, distancing, vaccination – than how to treat it. But even this is edifying.

The public has been able to see science at its best, imperfect, repetitive, and messy, as researchers strive to draw conclusions in real time from ever-growing piles of data. Science has never been more evidently a process, more muscle than bone.

In New York, as a couple and with a chinstrap. Photo DPA

And still, the virus spread. Travel restrictions, school closings, lockdown orders. Illness and isolation, anxiety and depression. Loss after loss: of dear friends and family, of employment, of the simple company of others. Last week, the CDC concluded that 2020 had been the deadliest year in American history. For some, this year seemed to last a century. For too many people, this past year was the last.

So this is another lesson from our pandemic: science alone is not enough. You need a defender, a pulpit, a stage, an audience. For months, the solid and obvious advice -: mask, avoid meetings – was dismissed, downplayed for political purposes. The social fabric did not matter: discarding the mask itself was presented as an act of defiance and personal independence.

As read today, Soper’s essay stands out primarily for its colorful medical advice. I sensibly urged readers to “Avoid unnecessary crowds”, but also, “avoid tight clothing, tight shoes” and chew food thoroughly. He added: “It is not desirable to make masks mandatory in a general way.”

Most shocking, however, are the main lessons he drew from his pandemic, which are far too applicable to ours. One, respiratory diseases are highly contagious and even the common ones require attention. Two, the burden of preventing the spread falls heavily on the individual. These give rise to three, the dominant challenge: “Public indifference,” Soper wrote. “People don’t understand the risks they run.”

A hundred-plus years of medical progress later, the same hurdle survives. It is the task of leadership, not science, shake the indifference of citizens. Of course, indifference does not quite capture the reality for which it has been so difficult to stop congregating indoors or without masks. The pandemic has perhaps revealed the power of our species’ desire for community. We need each other, even against reason and sound public health advice.

A week before the appearance of “Lessons” in 1919, Soper published another article in the New York Medical Journal, where he called for the creation of an international health commission. “It should not be left to the whims of chance to encourage or postpone the progress of these forms of disease that, neglected, become pestilences,” he argued. He imagined a supra-governmental agency whose task it was to investigate and report the trajectory of dangerous diseases: “A living, efficient institution, endowed with real powers and capable of doing great things.”

His wish was granted. Soper modeled his vision on the International Office of Public Health established in Paris in 1908 and later absorbed into the United Nations World Health Organization which was founded in April 1948, two months before his death. But the WHO was also unable to contain COVID-19. Preventing the next pandemic will require much more coordination and planning within and between the governments that met on this occasion and let alone the one that was achieved a century ago.

“Let’s hope the nations see the need” and “begin the work that needs to be done,” Soper wrote back in 1919. Let’s hope that, before the next pandemic arrives, we have done more than wait.

Alan Burdick. The New York Times