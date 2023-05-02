The millions of microbes that inhabit the body tend to coexist in peace and in a sensible balance for the common good. That harmony is health. But sometimes the cordial understanding between one and the other, good and bad, is broken by external interference —such as the consumption of antibiotics, the appearance of other pathogens or deregulation of that internal ecosystem known as the microbiota— and health problems arise. One of the strategies used to restore this microbiota are probiotics, live microorganisms that confer a health benefit when administered in adequate amounts. Some of these products are used, according to scientists, to treat diarrhea due to the consumption of antibiotics and a recent scientific review points out that they could also be used to avoid colds. But the scientific evidence on its potential is still very limited and its alleged bonanzas are running faster down the street than the science is advancing to prove them. Probiotics aren’t good for everything, experts warn.

They have always been with us. For example, in breast milk, which contains probiotic bacteria, with beneficial effects to promote the maturation of the baby’s immune system. Or in yogurts, explains Francisco Guarner, gastroenterologist and member of the scientific committee of the International Consortium of the Human Microbiome: there are also well-known probiotic bacteria, such as the Streptococcus thermophilus, “which helps to digest the lactose in milk”. Lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria are, in fact, the most common microorganisms for these preparations.

This strategy, that of using live microorganisms to improve health, has been perfecting itself and expanding its potential for action to the point of filling the shelves of drugstores and parapharmacies with combinations of microbes: the vast majority are sold as food supplements with presumed benefits for health, not medicine. But all that glitters is not gold: “Probiotics are useful, but not all are good for everything and some are worthless,” says Guarner. According to the health consultancy IQVIA, Spaniards have spent around 75 million euros on probiotics in pharmacies in 2022.

More information

For a microorganism to be considered a probiotic, it must meet some criteria: “It must be well characterized, be deposited in an international culture collection, and there must be randomized trials that demonstrate its benefit.” That is why yogurts, in general, kefir or combucha, points out the gastroenterologist, cannot be considered probiotics in the strict sense: “Traditional ferments are considered beneficial, but they are not probiotics if you have not done a benefit study,” he points out. guarner.

The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) maintains that “a lot of evidence is missing to support the use of probiotics to treat digestive diseases”, and identifies only three feasible scenarios: in premature babies with low birth weight they can serve to prevent necrotizing enterocolitis; in adults and children taking antibiotics can help prevent infection by C.difficile; and for the management of pouchitis, a complication of ulcerative colitis.

The AGA, on the other hand, does not recommend its use in children with gastroenteritis to treat diarrhea, a position that the Global Gastroenterology Organization (WGO) does not share. Guarner, who has participated in the entity’s latest clinical guide, defends that certain preparations shorten diarrhea in children by at least one day: “The American guides give advice to their doctors, but there are half a million children in the world who die each year from acute diarrhea. If the severity and duration of the diarrhea is reduced, it does make sense, ”she defends.

Probiotics in the office

The WGO points out that there is “evidence of efficacy” of some probiotics in the prevention of diarrhea associated with antibiotics in adults or children and, along the lines of the Americans, also to prevent infection by C.difficile in people taking antibiotics and to prevent pouchitis. However, probiotics have not been found to be useful for Crohn’s disease or for the prevention of systemic infections. The international scientific society also adds that in colorectal cancer, although an improvement in some tumor-associated biomarkers has been seen in animal models, the data in humans is “limited”.

With irritable bowel syndrome and ulcerative colitis, Americans reject the use of probiotics (except in clinical trials) and even suggest to patients with these ailments that give up your consumption “as there are costs associated and there is not enough evidence to suggest a lack of harm.” The WGO points out, on the other hand, that in irritable bowel syndrome, certain strains can relieve pain.

Manolo Romero, a gastroenterologist at the Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, is not used to recommending probiotics in his practice. “I need things to be proven and evidence based. Security is assumed for them, but what worries me is to show that they are useful for something, ”he reflects. And he admits to the difficulties in “quantifying and monitoring the changes” that these products can potentially produce.

“I need things to be proven and based on evidence” Manolo Romero, Virgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville

There are many variables at play. The effect or influence on an intestinal microbiota is not the same as on a vaginal or respiratory microbiota, with very different compositions and ecosystems. And the impact on adults, with a mature microbiota, is not the same as what probiotics can cause in neonates, for example, with a virgin microbial ecosystem.

Several Cochrane reviews, an independent network of researchers reviewing the scientific evidence, conclude that there is low or insufficient evidence to support the benefits of probiotics for urinary tract infections, infant colic, gestational diabetes, or the eczemas. A recent research points out that the consumption of these combinations “taken with yogurt or dairy or in food supplements, possibly helps prevent colds and other acute infections of the upper tract”, although Romero calls this evidence “weak”. For childhood otitis, the Cochrane researchers did see a slight advantage in children who were less prone to this condition. To prevent infant diarrhea associated with antibiotics, the authors see “a moderate protective effect of probiotics for prevention”.

Guarner defends that “the problem with probiotics is that not all serve the same purpose.” It depends on the species, the strains and even the dose. Also of the basal situation of each one. The doctor points out that the Cochrane reviews, although they are “very careful”, analyze studies with different preparations. “You can’t put everything in the same bag. Not all of them work for everything and most of the products on the market do not meet the scientific criteria to be a probiotic ”, she points out.

Lack of solid scientific basis

In the absence of robust scientific evidence on where, how and why a probiotic works, the role of the placebo effect becomes relevant, as researcher Martin J. Blaser argues in his book SOS Microbes (Debate, 2014): “The theory behind it is attractive, but the way in which they are used today points to the placebo effect (…). When someone goes to a health food store looking for probiotics, the very act of going there indicates that they are looking for something to make them feel better. When you buy the product, you think it will help you, and the placebo effect kicks in.” The scientist qualifies that he does not dismiss probiotics, but “a much more solid scientific basis is needed to confirm their effectiveness,” he claims.

Refining the real benefits of probiotics is not an easy task. Added to the great heterogeneity of the preparations is the difficulty in measuring some parameters within the microbiota and other variables that are difficult to determine from the outset, such as the course of some diseases, which vary from patient to patient. “The fundamental problem is that the bacteria in the gut are in continuous interaction, talking to each other. And we have no guarantee that the bacteria that we encapsulate and give to the patient will have the same effect on everyone. The bacteria will also depend on its environment, the microbiome, and intestinal permeability. [para dejar pasar nutrientes]: if it is high, everything will happen like Pedro in his house and our bacteria will be accompanied by other things that can change its effect”, Romero explains.

Rocío Puig, an endocrinologist at the Hospital Sant Pau in Barcelona, ​​also stresses the difficulty of “finding the perfect combination” of microbes or strains for a pathology. “In obesity, for example, we do not give probiotics. No combo of microorganisms has been found that works,” she admits.

The investigation is progressing slower than expected. “We have been researching probiotics for 30 years and the studies are below expectations. It was thought that the dose was not important, but it was. And it has not been possible to see what aspects of the microbiota influence so that [los probióticos] respond better. Ecology is more difficult than pharmacology. There are many interactions that we do not control”, admits Guarner. And another limitation, he adds, “is that there are many products [comercializados] that possibly are useless and that clouds the market”.

The scientific community, however, is expectant. Both with probiotics, as with prebiotics —compounds that serve as food for bacteria in the intestine and that generate a health benefit—, and symbiotics (mixture of probiotics and prebiotics). but also with the psychobioticswhich are probiotics conferred mental health benefits by interacting with the gut microbiota.

The fact that it has not been possible to demonstrate, for now, all the potential benefits of probiotics does not mean that they do not have them. Guarner points out that a new generation of probiotics, so-called live biotherapeutics, with curative potential, is already underway. That is, microorganisms selected for a specific indication, almost à la carte to treat a specific ailment. A study published in Magazine Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology It also points out that new microbes susceptible to becoming probiotics will increase, although in this field, they admit, “it is necessary to improve the precision, accuracy and repeatability of microbial composition measurements, which lead to genuine and non-misleading interpretations”.

For now, the experts call for caution and consult with doctors and pharmacists before consuming any product. “At the moment, many commercial probiotics or psychobiotics are more of a marketing strategy than a true therapeutic agent: an Actimel is not going to activate your defenses or make you happier,” summarizes the microbiologist Ignacio López-Goñi in his book Microbiota: the microbes in your body (Almuzara, 2018). Romero assumes, however, that these products will be refined and will find their place: “They will not be used for everything, but they are gaining positions. In the end, there are more bacteria in the gut than cells in our body.”

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.