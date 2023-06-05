In the midst of tough negotiations, Mario Delgado played the big card. “We are going to have to make the PRI disappear from the map.” It was November 2021, shortly after taking 8 states from the historic Mexican party in one fell swoop and with two other electoral appointments ahead with the last four PRI states at stake. The president of Morena was counting on, or at least bragging about, continuing to sweep and completely engulf the PRI, a ghost that was becoming more and more real as the elections progressed. Two years after that order, the prophecy has not yet been fully fulfilled. With a thousand wounds, cornered and weakened like never before, the PRI is still standing, but prolongs an agony that is more and more to the limit.

This Sunday he lost his most important trench, the State of Mexico, although he has retained Coahuila and last year he also managed to win Durango. His improbable pact with the PAN, another sign of the desperate times he is going through, has served him to add votes for his most solvent local leaders and tie up a handful of seats in Congress. A lifeline mattress that is allowing him to sell his support dearly to both the opposition and the Government, thus becoming a valuable piece for both sides. An example was that negotiation two years ago, when Delgado launched the threat and, by the way, ended up running aground. With next year’s presidential elections on the horizon, the party’s challenge will be to maintain that precarious balance.

“The announced death of the PRI does not seem to be so hasty. By this time, Morena was counting on the disappearance of its state governments and its militants, and even affiliates, ending up completing the transfer to Morena as the hegemonic party to which they have been accustomed for so long. But this moribund party still has the strength to fight, especially due to the capacity of its local leaders, as the case of Coahuila demonstrates”, points out Khemvirg Puente, coordinator of the UNAM Center for Political Studies.

Despite the accumulation of defeats, the threat of Morena in his own political space, the corruption scandals —from the Odebrecht case to the open investigation into former President Peña Nieto— or the war within the party, the PRI is reluctant to die because it maintains last indefatigable reserve, his hardest vow. It is another of its paradoxes: the PRI brand is the one that generates the most rejection among voters. But it is also, after López Obrador’s party, the one that retains the strongest fixed vote: around 12%, according to the average of analysts.

For Rogelio Hernández, professor of Political Science at the Colegio de México (Colmex) and expert in the history of the historic party, “the defeat of the State of Mexico is above all symbolic, but it also shows that its electoral machinery, despite being in power It doesn’t work like before.” The PRI had never lost in this territory, incidentally becoming the epitome of the effective formula that allowed it to govern the country for more than 70 years. “Control of social organizations, co-optation of leadership, use of institutional resources to subdue their adversaries and in general, an identification between the party, the State and society”, summarizes Hernández.

Since the birth of Morena, less than a decade ago, the party has faced an existential threat, redoubled almost after each visit to the polls. López Obrador’s agenda —economic nationalism, subsidies, market regulation, and hegemonic aspiration— has been interpreted as a kind of reformulation of the PRI before the 1980s, marking the entry of an elite of rulers trained in US schools who began to give a greater predominance to the market against the classic PRI statism.

The organic growth of Morena during these years has been nourished, in fact, by more and more politicians with experience and a past in the Mexican historical party, amplifying the thesis of an ideological overlap that could endanger the survival of the PRI. From grassroots militants to veteran ex-governors, as in Sonora or Sinaloa, who, when they lost their position in favor of Morenismo, went over to the side of López Obrador. During these last elections, the low profile of Alfredo del Mazo, the governor of the State of Mexico, who has barely shown public support for his candidate, has also raised suspicions in the same sense. The Colmex political scientist considers, in any case, that Del Mazo, the last link in a powerful PRI lineage in the State of Mexico, “has always had a gray and silent leadership.” But he affirms at the same time that he is also “a sample of the loss of quality of PRI politicians.”

Heavyweights from the last peak of PRI power, the government of Enrique Peña Nieto, such as Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong or Claudio Ruiz Massieu have lost influence and space in the party, cornered by the party’s president, Alejandro Moreno, who is also surrounded by the accusations of opportunism and corruption. The analysts consulted consider, however, that Moreno is making the right move, surely by the only way that can keep him alive. “His programmatic agenda is not very different from that of the Government, but it is convenient for him to remain in the alliance for 2024. Although it is not so clear if it is convenient for the PAN to bear the wear and tear of the PRI brand. The most convenient thing would be for the PAN to put up a candidate and the PRI the votes and local leadership that it still retains ”, closes the UNAM political scientist.

