According to what was reported by the chaingetting a 12-inch sandwich for under $7 is easy, just use promo code 699FL in the Subway app or on Subway.comAt the same time, the company notes that it may not be as easy for customers to choose what to make, as it has added a lavash-style flatbread to its menu and brought back Subway’s fan-favorite creamy Sriracha sauce.

Subway has reduced the price of its 12-inch sandwiches for a limited time.

Also Subway mentions in its statement that sweet and sour barbecue sauces are back among its selections.while cheddar cheese sauce and SubKrunch debut on the menu.

Subway offers more deals in the United States through its loyalty program



Subway reminded its customers about the availability of its loyalty program, Subway MVP Rewardswhich “continues to offer everyday treats and value with a menu of sweet and savory pie-based snacks, all priced at $5 or less.”

The chain notes that customers eager for even more value can find exclusive savings and promotions through the loyalty program, in which fans of the brand “have won more than $70 million in Subway Cash” since the show debuted last fall.

Between the benefits of joining the MVP Rewards Loyalty program, Subway offers: