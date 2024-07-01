According to the criteria of
- McDonald’s: at the end of June, The company launched an offer of two typical burgers from there – the McChiken or the McDouble – plus a four-piece McNuggets, fries and drinks at US$5.
- Burger King: at the same price of only US$5 that McDonald’s launchedThey offer an incredible combo in which you can choose between a Whopper Jr., a Bacon Cheeseburger or a Chicken Jr., with a side of French fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a soft drink.
- Taco Bell: in what it means an incredible offer of 55 percent off regular menu pricesFor example, you can find must-have options like a Luxe Craving Box for US$7, which includes a Chalupa Supreme, a 5-layer burrito with meat, a double taco, chips, nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.
- Chili’s: The most interesting offer from this chain has to do with the Big Smasher burger. It cost about US$12.99 at the beginning of 2024, but now, With the discount, its price dropped to US$10.99. Integrates the “3 For Me” combo.
It’s not just burgers: America’s incredible breakfast deals
For just US$3, Wendy’s offers a special side dish for seasoned frieswhich can come out between two types of breakfast muffins (one English with bacon, egg and cheese; or another with sausage, egg and cheese).
For its part, At Starbucks, one of the highest rated places in the entire United States, you can find the “pairing menu”: Through it, starting at US$5, you can find an iced or hot coffee or tea combined with a butter croissant or a breakfast sandwich, the latter priced at US$6.
