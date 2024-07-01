Fast food restaurants in the United States They are characterized by the quality of their food, but also by the high prices that chains usually offer compared to other sites, something that was mainly noted with the general increase that the region has been experiencing since the pandemic occurred.

To counteract this, in the last few hours, The most important chains in the United States launched different offers that became unmissable for the client, and that, without a doubt, will be of great help to their economy. On the site Business Insider, formed a list with the most interesting discounts to take advantage of.

McDonald's: at the end of June, The company launched an offer of two typical burgers from there – the McChiken or the McDouble – plus a four-piece McNuggets, fries and drinks at US$5.

Burger King: at the same price of only US$5 that McDonald's launched They offer an incredible combo in which you can choose between a Whopper Jr., a Bacon Cheeseburger or a Chicken Jr., with a side of French fries, four-piece chicken nuggets and a soft drink.

Taco Bell: in what it means an incredible offer of 55 percent off regular menu prices For example, you can find must-have options like a Luxe Craving Box for US$7, which includes a Chalupa Supreme, a 5-layer burrito with meat, a double taco, chips, nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink.

Chili's: The most interesting offer from this chain has to do with the Big Smasher burger. It cost about US$12.99 at the beginning of 2024, but now, With the discount, its price dropped to US$10.99. Integrates the "3 For Me" combo.

It’s not just burgers: America’s incredible breakfast deals

For just US$3, Wendy’s offers a special side dish for seasoned frieswhich can come out between two types of breakfast muffins (one English with bacon, egg and cheese; or another with sausage, egg and cheese).

For its part, At Starbucks, one of the highest rated places in the entire United States, you can find the “pairing menu”: Through it, starting at US$5, you can find an iced or hot coffee or tea combined with a butter croissant or a breakfast sandwich, the latter priced at US$6.