They are open on Amazon Italy reservations For Nintendo Switch Lite Hyrule Edition, the limited edition of the Nintendo portable console. At a cost of €229.99, the console will be available starting from September 26, 2024: inside, in addition to the gold-colored Lite version, we will also find 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online. You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.

It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, i.e. the product will be sold to you at the lowest price appearing on the platform from when you placed the order until the time of shipment. Furthermore, we think that the console will last very little on Amazon, so if you are interested we suggest you pre-order it now.