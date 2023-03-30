The paths of Jude Bellingham and Real Madrid could come together for the summer market, at least that’s how both parties want it. The midfielder wants to finalize his departure from Borussia Dortmund and arrive in the Spanish capital, while Florentino Pérez, as part of his intentions to renew the club’s backbone, considers that there is no better option to take over the glories of Modric and Kroos than the 19 year old english
There have already been polls with Jude’s entourage, directly with the player’s father who has made it clear to those in the Spanish capital that his son only considers a future with the Spanish club. The meringues will be in formal talks with the German team in the following days to try to reach a final agreement for the sale of Bellingham and Florentino Pérez has already set a limit figure for the signing of the Englishman.
Madrid knows that it is impossible not to exceed the barrier of 100 million euros, but its limit will be 120 million euros, this being its first and last offer. The whites are willing to put 100 kilos immediately on the Dortmund table and also another 20 in percentages based on performance and goals achieved. This offer represents the maximum that the Whites will put up for the player, so now it is up to the German team to accept or reject the offer. At the moment, it is known that the Bundesliga club wants to extend the rope as much as possible.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#limit #Real #Madrid #cross #signing #Jude #Bellingham
Leave a Reply