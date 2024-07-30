Hundreds of Mexicans from Chiapas have been fleeing to Guatemala for a week, fleeing the violence of cartels fighting for control of the southern state. The governments of both countries, together with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), have launched humanitarian actions to provide shelter and food for families. The Mexican government has not officially explained how many people have been displaced; there is also no information on the ages of those affected, how many are men and women, how many are children or elderly, whether they are sick, or what their needs are. Authorities estimate that around 600 Mexicans have settled in shelters in the border municipality of Cuilco, in the department of Huehuetenango. This is an unusual exodus, since migration in the region is normally from the south to the north, towards the United States.

Over the weekend, Mexico and Guatemala issued a joint statement saying they have provided displaced people with humanitarian assistance and consultation, as well as protection, and offered the possibility for Mexicans who wish to do so to voluntarily return to their communities “in conditions of dignity and security.” “The returns will be planned jointly by the two countries, and in dialogue with the Mexican people, establishing a plan of dates and times for them. They will be carried out with the accompaniment of personnel from the Guatemalan Migration Institute, as well as in coordination with the corresponding security agencies,” they said in the statement. This newspaper has contacted a spokesperson for the Mexican Foreign Ministry to ask if some displaced people have already taken advantage of the repatriation program, but the request had not been attended to at the time of publication of this note. Juan Manuel Zardain, a member of the State Commission for Human Rights of Chiapas, said by telephone that none of the displaced people have returned to the country.

In order for the displaced to regularize their immigration status, the Guatemalan government has issued several certificates of humanitarian permanence, which are valid for 30 days and can be extended. Zardain says that some 200 Mexicans have received this certification. “This guarantees them shelter and food. Those who want to return, the path is open,” the official said in an interview. “In reality, they are in a town near the border with Mexico and their villages. Many are afraid to return because the conflict continues,” he added. Dozens of families fled Chiapas due to the bitter war between groups from the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel for control of the migrant trafficking business. “The biggest problem that caused the displacement is that the cartels force them to work for them by putting obstacles on the road, that is, by creating checkpoints, as if they were members of the cartel. And they didn’t want to, so they decided to leave in order not to be forced, because if you disobey them, you could have fatal consequences,” Zardain explains.

The Guatemalan organization Pop No’j has provided humanitarian support to displaced Mexicans. Gilmar Gerónimo, a member of the association, has detailed that two schools were set up as temporary shelters to protect families. The activist says that at least 28 displaced families are staying at the El Rodeo school, while another 35 are staying at the Nueva Reforma school. “But during these days more people have arrived requesting shelter,” he says in a telephone interview from Guatemala. Gerónimo warns that, although the population of Cuilco has offered its help to feed the displaced Mexicans, the efforts have not been sufficient. He adds that collection centers have been set up to receive food, medicine, mattresses, clothing and hygiene products. “Civil organizations have been providing support, as well as the population, but I believe that we have not been able to cope,” says Gerónimo. Zardain, for his part, added that, based on information provided by the Guatemalan Human Rights Commission, the displaced Mexicans “are being well treated and protected.” Last week, news of the death of a 93-year-old Mexican in one of the shelters was published on social media.

Chiapas, once a quiet state in southeastern Mexico, has been in the news in recent months due to increasingly intense and public disputes between cartels. Criminal groups are not only fighting over the drug business, but also over the trafficking and extortion of migrants. Mexico’s southern border is the obligatory crossing point for thousands of people from Latin American countries in an attempt to reach the United States. Right now, a caravan of some 3,000 migrants is in transit through Mexico toward the northern border. While these people were making their way to the United States, hundreds of Chiapas residents were heading south. Internal displacements in Chiapas due to insecurity had already occurred, as happened in the municipality of Tila, where some 4,000 residents left their homes to seek refuge in shelters. But the move to another Central American country had not taken place before, or not on the scale of this latest exodus. “This was an unprecedented event; reverse migration had never occurred before,” Zardain said.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.