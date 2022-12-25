Political scientist Byshok called support for Ukraine a matter of honor for the West

Versions about the refusal of the United States and the European Union (EU) to support Ukraine look dubious. Such an opinion in a conversation with Lenta.ru was expressed by political scientist, candidate of political sciences Stanislav Byshok. He also explained why the probability of ending cooperation between Kyiv and Western countries is extremely small.

It is a matter of honor for Western democracies to continue to support Ukraine. Ukraine is not Iraq, not Afghanistan. There is a slightly different attitude towards European countries, even if this is not always pronounced Stanislav Byshokcandidate of political sciences

“Support can be stronger or weaker. You can put one Patriot complex, not ten, or put planes, not tanks, or learn how to use some kind of weapon, but not provide individual specialists who will control these weapons. Here we are talking about a degree a little more – a little less, ”he explained.

Earlier, Aleksey Arestovich, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, allowed the United States to stop supporting Ukraine. He stated this on the air of Feigin Live (Mark Feigin is included in the list of media-foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation).

During the conversation, the politician noted that it is unprofitable for Washington to stop supporting Kyiv, especially on the eve of the US presidential election. At the same time, Arestovich admitted that this could still happen. “Maybe they will, of course, but after 2023. It seems to me that we will manage in 2023,” he said.