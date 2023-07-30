Africanist Shcherbakov admitted the intervention of other countries in the situation in Niger

The Community of West African Nations (ECOWAS) may send forces to Niger after an attempted coup, says Nikolai Shcherbakov, a leading researcher at the Institute of Asian and African Studies at Moscow State University, professor at the Higher School of Economics. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he explained why the stability of this state is important for its neighbors.

“Niger is a fairly important state that is part of the Sahel zone. In this African region, there continues to be a high terrorist threat in the activities of various jihadist groups, so I do not want to take risks. The countries that make up this association understand that if Niger now withdraws from cooperation to contain these jihadists, then there may be quite serious consequences for different countries, ”the Africanist assessed the situation.

According to Nikolai Shcherbakov, ECOWAS does not have its own army and armed forces. But the 15 countries that are part of it can cooperate. The likelihood of intervention by other states is high, since such precedents have already been, he noted.

"They gave a week, but I think that in the next two or three days it will become clear how real this operation is." Nikolai Shcherbakov, Africanist

“Relatively recently, in 2017, a similar operation was carried out in the Gambia, before that in Sierra Leone. ECOWAS countries have experience. But in this situation, I think that they can really use force, maybe not a large-scale effort. Still, this threat and their real capabilities can force those who prepared this coup and control the situation to retreat and go to some kind of negotiations, some kind of compromise solution, ”said the specialist.

At the last meeting of ECOWAS, members of the organization gave a week to the military in Niger, who announced a coup d’état to return President Mohamed Bazum to power. After this period, they admitted that they could apply any measures, including military ones.

On the night of July 27, the rebels announced on national television that they had seized power in the country and removed the incumbent head of state. They closed the borders and also declared Niger’s constitution null and void. Behind the overthrow are members of the presidential guard, who were later joined by the Niger army. They explained their actions by the desire to fight corruption.