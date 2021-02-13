The likelihood of another outbreak of coronavirus in the spring is high, so it’s too early to abandon the mask mode. This is how Russian experts assessed the prospects for the development and spread of the infection in an interview with RBC.

According to Aleksandr Chepurnov, a leading researcher at the Federal Research Center for Fundamental and Translational Medicine (FRC FTM), the surge in infection may occur at the end of March or the end of April. He emphasized that there is no need to rush to give up masks, since they prevent drops from being thrown out during conversation and breathing, which can get on the mucous membrane of a person: in the nose, mouth or eyes.

“[Это] demonstrated very well by the Chinese, who revealed that bespectacled people get sick 5 times less often. (…) Masks are a very effective tool, and they don’t require anything like that, ”the expert noted.

This opinion was also confirmed by the director of the Institute of Health Economics of the National Research University Higher School of Economics Larisa Popovich. According to her, the spring surge in the incidence will, in particular, depend on the behavior of people and on whether the authorities will keep sanitary measures to prevent the spread of infection in force.

Earlier, psychologist Andrei Antonov named three categories of Russians who will be ready to remain in masks, even if they are not required to do so. These will be people who are afraid of getting infected, not confident in themselves or wanting to remain unidentified.