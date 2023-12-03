Genoa – Pietro Sibello he said goodbye to Alassio, where he was born and where his brother lives, and Cagliari, where he settled with his family, for Barcelona, ​​where his sporting future is focused. Next summer/early autumn the Catalan capital will host the Louis Vuitton Cup and the 2024 America’s Cup, an edition which, after the farewell to Luna Rossa, will see it with the Swiss team Alinghi Red Bull. In the meantime, Sibello is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the Red Sea, where the second stage of the preliminary Cup regattas is being held, with all the teams registered (until Saturday 2 December).

What are you doing with Switzerland?

«I’m a coach. I stay in close contact with the sailing team, I act as a link with the designers who deal with the development of the new boat, giving feedback from the water. I follow the simulator. I also happen to go boating, but I mainly deal with coaching.”

Are there any sailors on Alinghi Red Bull who have previously won the Cup? Is this why you need an expert coach?

«Someone has experience with flying boats, but not with the Cup. Dean Barker (formerly helmsman of Team New Zealand and American Magic, ed.) is also with me as experts, although not full-time. And again, the New Zealander Phil Robertson and the Australian Jason Waterhouse. I deal more closely with the technical details, the performance.”

Compared to going on a boat?

«Well, it’s not the same. But the good thing is that by changing your point of view you see and learn new aspects and as a coach you have the opportunity to give the right input to the team.”

Would he have won another Sailor’s Cup?

«Definitely, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen again. Today, due to a regulation issue, I cannot be a sailor with Alinghi, but for example I could in the next edition with the same rules. Count how many days you reside in your team’s location. But in any case I’m fine like this (laughs, ed.).”

The role he had in Auckland 2021 on Luna Rossa, as stern strategist, however, does not appear to be there in the Barcelona regattas.

«No, we certainly won’t see a man moving from one side of the boat to the other, like in Auckland 2021, also because the number of crew members is the same. And there will be two helmsmen, a formula that will be adopted by all teams.”

Pietro Sibello, sailor from Alassio, Alinghi coach

So, who will make the racing strategy?

«There will be two people who will do the sail adjustment and strategy, one on each side».

What boats will we see in Barcelona in 2024?

«There will be an evolution compared to 2021. In the meantime, because the rules have changed: the foils (the appendages that lift the boat, ed.) will take up more space and the hull will be one ton lighter, so as to help the Ac75 take off with lighter winds. Furthermore, the minimum limit of wind intensity with which racing can be held has also been lowered. And then, we must also take into account the sea conditions of Barcelona. There may be waves, but also flat water. It will depend on the teams how much they want to focus on hull performance on one or the other scenario.”

Has construction of the new Ac75 already started?

«Of course, in all the teams. We are at the end of the first design phase, then when we receive the boat there will be the second, of development and fine-tuning”.

The third stage of the preliminary regattas, scheduled for August in Barcelona, ​​will be raced with these new hulls. Will this be the real preview of the Louis Vuitton Cup?

“Safe. Because you can know something about your opponents’ work, but until you see the other boats in the water you don’t understand what they did more, less, or different from you.”

You are an Italian with Alinghi Red Bull. You’re not the only one, by the way. Are there big differences in team philosophy with Luna Rossa?

«At Alinghi Red Bull there is a different structure, a more Anglo-Saxon organization, perhaps more methodical».

What do you think of the women’s America’s Cup, which together with the youth one will be held as a corollary to the America’s Cup? For Max Sirena, skipper of Luna Rossa, it would have been more incisive to make a place mandatory for a woman on America’s Cup boats rather than creating a dedicated Cup.

«The decision is up to whoever organizes it, Team New Zealand. But in other circuits, such as SailGp (which is raced with the 2017 America’s Cup catamarans), a female crew member is required on board. It’s normal that we go in this direction.”

Let’s go back to her. Were you sorry to leave Luna Rossa?

«I can’t hide it. As an Italian, being able to be on a boat with the tricolor… But there are moments when you have to make choices.”