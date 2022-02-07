Genoa – “In this Salone del Cinquecento you will find all the elements to contextualize such an important event. The Republic of Genoa was a small reality, but one of the most competitive in the country thanks to its ability to plan, and to the culture of public affairs”.

Thus the president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Totiat the opening of the meeting “Italiadomani. Dialogues on PNRR”, in progress at Palazzo Ducale, with the Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani. The meeting is presented by the director of the XIX centuryLuca Ubaldeshi.

On Liguria the NRP foresees investments of 1.3 billion for regional infrastructures, 137 million for education, 190 million for the health system.

“But overall – remember Marco Bucci, mayor of Genoa – this money has attracted investments for a further six billion, not only in our municipality. As in the case of the port dam, these are investments that will be useful within the country system and in Europe. But there are other examples, and we have other projects that we are asking for help in completing the funding. The first is the project for the complete decarbonisation of the portthe second is the establishment in Genoa of one of the four national clouds, because here, as you know, the Internet cables that will connect Europe to the world will pass “.

Cingolani: “Ecological transition means bringing together environmental and social sustainability”

“The just transition means putting environmental and social sustainability on the same level – said Cingolani in his speech – It is obvious that this whole game of ecological transition is played out on time and any too rapid measure risks creating major problems for society,” to workers, the most vulnerable classes and small and medium-sized enterprises “.

For the minister, “social sustainability and environmental sustainability must in some way be made reconcilable. On the other hand, any other too slow action risks creating irreversible problems for future generations but also for ourselves in the next 20 or 30 years from the point of view. from an environmental point of view. I refuse to discuss what we are doing, putting social sustainability against ecological sustainability. We need clarity, transparency, intellectual honesty. We need to see in real time everything there is to do. This is a statement of common sense and good will. Those who want to see only one of the two will continue to see only one of the two, but we move forward because we have to think that sustainability is a global concept.: it is society, workers, families, businesses, environment, economy, ecosystem. The two must be kept compatible “.

Bucci: “We are ready for matches but we need to simplify the processes: stop the bureaucracy”

“We in Genoa are ready to go – said Mayor Bucci – We have demonstrated with the construction of the San Giorgio bridge what it means to work in a certain way. Of course what we need, and I will tell the minister today, is simplification. . We would like the way of working that we have put in place with the Genoa bridge to be applied to all the other projects, with this we can guarantee to get to the bottom. Certainly, if this system is not used today, there are several bureaucratic complications. which I do not see the need, totally unacceptable if you want to get to the bottom “.