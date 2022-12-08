How a school project can get out of hand. Lightyear started as a group of students from Eindhoven University of Technology. The team won the World Solar Challenge in 2017 with the Stella Lux, an electric family car with solar panels. Two years later, part of that group of students arrives with the Lightyear One. Shouldn’t we have paid more attention in school…

The car, under the name Lightyear 0, has now actually gone into production. No sooner has this news been released than the next Lightyear is already eager to appear on the scene. Head of aerodynamics at Lightyear, Annemiek Koers, tells in the Bright Podcast about the next solar-powered electric car.

The Lightyear 2 will be a lot cheaper

Koers has perhaps the nicest profession within Lightyear. The company is obsessed with aerodynamics. The cars must have as little air resistance as possible, which is expressed in a Cw value (air resistance coefficient). The Lightyear 0 splits through the air the best with a Cw of 0.174. For comparison, a Volkswagen Golf has a value of 0.295.

According to Koers, the design of the next Lightyear has not yet been determined. However, it must be at least as aerodynamic as the 0. To make it even more difficult, the Lightyear 2 must be marketed for prices from 30,000 euros. And that for an electric car for five people. On January 5, at the tech fair CES in Las Vegas, we will see the first concept version of the Lightyear 2. The final design will follow later in 2023. Production will start a year later and customers will be able to drive it in 2025.