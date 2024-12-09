Ilia Topuria is called to achieve great things in sport. This 2024 he has achieved two milestones that can put him at the table of the best featherweights in the history of the UFC, and therefore of mixed martial arts (MMA, for its acronym in English). The Spanish-Georgian champion has knocked out Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway in the same year, absolute legends of the division and the company. However, Topuria’s ambition does not rest on staying in his division, but rather seeking new horizons. Since becoming champion, he has repeatedly expressed his interest in moving up the ranks and becoming a double champion. On the throne of this new summit to conquer is Islam Makhachev, one of the most dominant champions in the entire UFC. He is scheduled to fight in January against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311, so in the preview of this recent UFC 310 a press conference was held. In this, the Russian was asked about Topuria, and he explained that “I’m tired of little boys. It doesn’t excite me. I want a second belt. He’s a great fighter, with great skills… But I don’t want to give him the chance, you know. It’s a good fight for him, for me it’s nothing. Makhachev made his position clear, and we must remember that he already gave Volkanovski the opportunity, on two occasions, so it is normal that he wants new challenges. Related News standard No Ilia Topuria: «I want to fight again in April or May 2025 »Jose Soriano The UFC featherweight champion assures that the fight that interests him most is that of Islam MakhachevHowever, these latest statements clash with what he said a few weeks ago in an interview on the channel Russian ‘Match TV’. There he explained that they would fight if necessary, since Topuria names him a lot. “If people really want to see him lose… Then we can do it,” he said. Despite Makhachev’s most recent words, it is clear that he has Ilia on his mind, so it cannot be ruled out. What’s more, with Makhachev scheduled for January, and with Ilia Topuria wanting to fight in April or May, both would arrive free at the end of the year. In the event that both win their matches, the Russian would have left the division clean, and Topuria would come from knocking out two historic players and defending for the second time (nothing is confirmed but everything seems to indicate that it would be against Volkanovski). The situation is ideal, and the best possible fight could be made on the current roster, and one of the most important in recent times.

