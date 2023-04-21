Miguel Díaz-Canel, 62, the first civilian president of Cuba in more than six decades, was re-elected without surprises this Wednesday for a term of five more years, dispelling the old predictions that without the brothers Fidel and Raúl Castro, the Cuban communist system would not be sustained.

Díaz-Canel has sought in his first five years at the head of the island a difficult balance between the legitimacy of political continuity and the urgent need for reforms, primarily economic.

Raúl Castro, 91 and now retired, revealed in April 2018 that his successor was “the sole survivor” of a dozen young politicians. prepared to take over from the historic generation led by Fidel Castro (1926-2016).

He was referring, without mentioning their names, to well-known politicians even outside of Cuba who fell from grace, such as former foreign ministers Roberto Robaina (1993-1999) and Felipe Pérez Roque (1999-2009) or former vice president Carlos Lage (1993-2009).

Who is Miguel Diaz-Canel?

Born in Villa Clara (Santa Clara, Cuba) on April 20, 1960 —one year after the triumph of the Revolution—, Díaz-Canel graduated as an electronic engineer in 1982.



After passing through the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), he worked as a professor at the Central University of Las Villas, where he joined the Union of Young Communists (UJC), a quarry of the PCC.

In 1991 he joined the central committee of the PCC and two years later he assumed the leadership of this organization in Villa Clara, where he was elevated to provincial secretary of Santa Clara (center) between 1994 and 2003.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, elected president of Cuba for a second term.

Then he agreed to the Political Bureau of the PCC, its main government body; He was elected deputy of the National Assembly of Popular Power (ANPP) and was appointed provincial secretary of Holguín (east) until 2009.

He then jumped to the state government, being appointed by the country’s then president, Raúl Castro, as Minister of Higher Education. In 2012, Castro named him vice president of the Council of Ministers, and a year later, after the parliamentary elections, he was appointed first vice president of the Council of State. He consolidated himself as number two of the Raulista government.

From that moment on, he began to gain public visibility inside and outside the country, preparing for his jump to the presidency of the country.

Díaz-Canel is married for the second time to Lis Cuesta, a university professor. In his first marriage, with Martha Villanueva, he had two children.

The president is of Spanish descent: his great-grandfather, originally from Castropol (Asturias, Spain), emigrated to Cuba in the mid-19th century and ran a furniture factory in Havana.

The achievements and challenges of his government

Díaz-Canel has faced a deep multifaceted crisis that has marked his tenure. When he was appointed again this Wednesday, he promised to be “faithful to the legacy” of the revolution and promised “work” to achieve “new victories”, which have been eluded by the combination of the consequences of the pandemic, the tightening of US sanctions and mistakes in economic policy and internal currency.

In fact, Díaz-Canel himself assured last December that he felt “enormous dissatisfaction” for “not having been able” to achieve the results “that the people need” when reviewing the situation in the country, which is going through a ” hurricane of lack and difficulties” and “colossal challenges.

For more than two years Cuban citizens suffer from a serious shortage of basic products -food, medicine and fuel-, unleashed inflation -which has doubled the cost of the basic basket in the formal market in 24 months-, extensive daily blackouts and unprecedented massive migration.

Photograph of the President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel with Raúl Castro, in Havana (Cuba).

Among the achievements of his mandate, the commitment to a Cuban response to the pandemic stands out, with the national development of three vaccines against covid-19, with which more than 90% of the population has been immunized in a massive campaign.

During his first term, mobile data internet connection was allowed, although that access has been limited in recent times due to the rise in demand, which now reaches 7 of the 11 million Cubans.

Díaz-Canel also claims to his credit the approval of the new constitution, of 2019, which has led to the development of 120 legal norms of a higher rank, and the Family Code of 2022 in referendum, a text that allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt.

Likewise, some economic reforms have been approved in recent years, such as the authorization of small private companies -prohibited since 1968- and which now number more than 7,000.

The most controversial of his decisions was to give the “combat order” to the “revolutionaries” to face the anti-government demonstrations July 2021, the largest in decades, where thousands of Cubans protested spontaneously and eminently peaceful.

In this file photo taken on July 11, 2021, Cubans are seen in front of the Havana Capitol during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Havana.

The authorities repressed the marches by police and sentenced nearly 700 people to prison terms of up to 30 years. among them some historical opponents and many anonymous citizens without ties to the dissidence and essentially economic demands.

The so-called Ordering Task, an ambitious economic reform that tried to end the dual currency (peso and dollar), has also been criticized from the public and the Government itself, which has failed in this objective and has also fueled inflation on the island .

The most successful measure of a post-revolutionary Cuban leader is the survival of the government

In these five years there have been several disasters, such as Hurricane Ian, the 2018 plane crash (112 deaths), the 2019 Havana tornado, the Saratoga hotel explosion (47 deaths) and the fuel depot fire de Matanzas (17 deaths), whose management has raised questions.

Among the challenges of this second term are the control of inflation, the fight against scarcity, the energy crisis, the migratory flight and relations with the United States, which have improved slightly in recent months, but without significant progress.

For the political analyst Arturo López-Levy, the president “has never been a closet liberal Democrat limited by the power of Fidel and Raúl, he is a man of the system” who does not seek a change in the political model, says López-Levy.

“It has not passed without scars,” says the analyst, who estimates that “ultimately the most successful measure of a post-revolutionary Cuban leader is the survival of the government.”

*With information from AFP and EFE