The Colombian foreign policy in the first year of Gustavo Petro’s government has gone from notable episodes such as the reestablishment of relations with Venezuela, or having achieved international accompaniment to the peace efforts –particularly with the ELN–, to ambiguous statements about the Colombian position in the face of the Russian aggression against Ukraine or about the self-coup d’état that the former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo tried to perpetrate, or the scuffle with the Salvadoran Nayib Bukele.

Episodes that, in the opinion of the analysts consulted by EL TIEMPO, Most of them have responded more to particular circumstances than to a foreign policy that transcends governments; reactions for the internal gallery without international foundation or who want to position Petro as a world leader, with relative success.

“It is a chiaroscuro balance. My impression is that Petro is going one way and the Foreign Ministry the other. I don’t see much articulation. It seems that it was more a government policy than a foreign policy,” says Mauricio Jaramillo, an analyst at the Universidad del Rosario.

“There is a lack of a clear common thread, an articulating axis of international positions in bilateral spaces or multilateral scenarios (…) a road map”, pointed out in an article for Foreign Affairs Latin America the analyst of the Universidad de los Andes Sandra Borda and the former minister and former ambassador Gabriel Silva.

From what was heard in the initial speeches and in the campaign, Petro’s foreign policy axes were based on two key points: the fight against climate change and the energy transition, and regional integration.

But in practice there have been few decisions that have been implemented in this regard, although Juan Nicolás Garzón and Luisa Lozano, from the University of La Sabana, highlight that “the Government has been consistent with a discourse on environmental matters. The initiative to exchange foreign debt in exchange for climate action initially generated reservations, but it has been well received by various world leaders. At least, the issue has been put on the agenda, they rescue.

The Venezuelan issue is perhaps the one that Petro has invested the most time and effort in his foreign policy. The early reestablishment of relations, very contrary to the previous government, which had as its banner the diplomatic siege, international isolation and support for the interim government of Juan Guaidó, It has collided with the intransigence of the Nicolás Maduro regime to create the minimum conditions for elections transparent and to unblock the political dialogue in Mexico with the opposition. In fact, Colombia organized an international summit in Bogotá, without visible progress.

The effort to break that isolation has been notable, “but this has been without much success given the widespread rejection generated by the figure of the Venezuelan president himself.” assures from Caracas Daniel Arias, political scientist and expert in regional development. It is clear that Venezuela is considered a key actor in the peace process with the ELN and in this sense Maduro is expected to be diligent.

On the trade relations side, they are advancing somewhat slowly, although with encouraging figures for exchanges, but the issue of Venezuelan immigration disappeared from the Casa de Nariño agenda. The consular part, one step forward, two steps back.

As for the United States, “the arrival of Petro did not translate into a breakdown of relations, as many anticipated”, say Garzón and Lozano, while Jaramillo points out that there has been fluidity with Washington thanks to the good pulse of Ambassador Luis Gilberto Murillo, who must maneuver to maintain bipartisan support and that special status.

Although there is concern, particularly among Republicans, about the change in focus on drugs, the increase in cultivated areas and the meager results in eradication, even if the society of that country is looking more at the fentanyl crisis than that of cocaine.

Beyond that, Petro accepted that a regional center for the processing of immigrants be installed in Colombia, an unprecedented concession for a leftist government.

Success in the dispute with Nicaragua at the International Court of Justice in The Hague that prevented that country from extending its continental shelf and overlapping ours, can be considered the triumph of a State policy originated by previous governments and complemented by the current one. It is a relief that in itself presupposes a challenge, since it is necessary to establish a border treaty with that “uncomfortable” neighbor, which would mean acknowledging or normalizing painful losses that, apparently, Colombia is not yet prepared to assimilate.

And the big mole: the diplomatic career and the mistakes in some of the appointments, such as that of Ambassador León Fredy Muñoz in Nicaragua, or even that of Armando Benedetti, in Venezuela, key countries for national foreign policy.

The government of change “has not been oblivious to the old practices of politicizing diplomatic posts abroad,” lamented Garzón and Lozano.

