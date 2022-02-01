Angostura, Sinaloa.- For more than a month, the inhabitants of the community of San Isidro, Angostura, Sinaloa, have been waiting for a response from the authorities regarding Street lightingbecause in December they attended the report that approximately 36 lamps were not working, reason why the neighbors of the place were transported in the dark at night. “They said that they would come tomorrow, and since that day they have not returned,” said the commissioner of the area, Clemente Elizalde.

Commissioner Elizalde mentioned that when the light workers went to check the lamps, they only repaired 14 of them, the others were left pending for when they returned. But more than a month has passed since that time and those remaining lamps have not been repaired, so the inhabitants of this community suffer from walking in darkness when the sun goes down.

“And maybe those that were fixed already have to be checked again,” said the commissioner. Meanwhile, the residents of San Isidro manage to walk the streets in the dark. Another detail to highlight is that the water service is cut off without warning; Sometimes, several housewives have been left with soapy clothes in the washing machine due to this problem.

Some residents expressed that a positive aspect of the community is that the garbage truck always comes punctually every Monday to do its corresponding work, so the neighbors do not have any problem with it. Similarly, it was commented that it is a quiet neighborhood.