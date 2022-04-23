“The lighthouse”, the film directed by Robert Eggers, caused a stir at its premiere in 2019. Three years later, it is making waves after the announcement of its release on Netflix. For this reason, we share everything about the fantastic horror film.

What is it about?

Veteran Thomas Wake and his assistant Ephraim Winslow must live together for four weeks, with the aim of keeping a lighthouse in good condition until they are relieved. However, everything will change when conflicts and supernatural events begin.

Who is who?

Robert Pattinson as Ephraim Winslow / Thomas Howard

Willem Dafoe as Thomas Wake

Valeriia Karaman as the mermaid.

When does it premiere on Netflix?

The second feature film by Robert Eggers is scheduled to premiere on May 18 on the Netflix streaming platform. At the moment there is no set time, so it remains to wait for more news in this regard.

What did the critics say?

On Rotten Tomatoes, “The lighthouse” has a 90% approval rating with a base 385 reviews. On the part of the fans, it received 72%.

“A gripping story brilliantly shot and directed by a pair of powerful performances, ‘The Lighthouse’ further establishes Robert Eggers as an exceptionally talented filmmaker,” dictates the critical consensus.