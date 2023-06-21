The lighthouse of memories: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 1

Tonight, Wednesday 21 June 2023, at 21.30 on Rai 1 the lighthouse of memories is broadcast, a 2021 film in the Drama/Family genre, directed by Rich Newey, with Sam Page, Sarah Drew, Amanda Schull, Madeline Grace Popovich , Gavin Borders, Bryant Prince. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Iraq war veteran Jack Armstrong returns home ill and seemingly hopeless to recover. However, his wife Lizzie dies in a tragic car accident. Jack, miraculously healed, decides to take his two teenage children on vacation to Channing, Lizzie’s hometown. She has always described her parents’ vacation home as a magnificent mansion with a beacon of her own, but in reality her property is falling apart. Jack decides to renovate it in memory of his wife, who appears to him in spirit form during the work. Meanwhile, the man meets and befriends restaurateur and single mom Jenna Fontaine, who moved to Channing a few years ago to escape a failed marriage.

The lighthouse of memories: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Lighthouse of Memories, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Sam Page

Sarah Drew

Madeline Grace Popovich

Gavin Borders

Amanda Schull

Bryant Prince

Elizabeth Becka

Bill Winkler

Streaming and TV

Where to see The lighthouse of memories on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 21 June 2023 – at 9.30 pm on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.