In the Murmansk region, scientists are examining a wooden lighthouse on Cape Svyatoy Nos. The work will be carried out as part of the stage of the joint historical and cultural project of the Russian Geographical Society and the Center for Contemporary History “Mayaki Rossii”.

As writes IA “B-port”, The expedition members set out to sea from Murmansk on a hydrographic vessel on 8 August. In three or four days they should land at Cape Svyatoy Nos. Until August 14, while the expedition lasts, they will have to take measurements, photograph and 3D-scan the old lighthouse tower.

The lighthouse at Cape Svyatoi Nos was built in 1862. It is still in use today. In June 2021, it was recognized as an object of cultural significance at the federal level. This is the northernmost and most remote lighthouse in Russia.

Scientists managed to collect information about a unique monument of military-technical art of the 19th century in the Russian State Archive of the Navy in St. Petersburg. So, it turned out that the brightest lighthouse keeper was Yevlampy Bagretsov, who worked on it for more than 20 years.

Earlier it was reported that on August 15, the complex high-latitude scientific expedition of the Russian Academy of Sciences “Arctic-Vostok-77” will depart from the Murmansk region. Its participants will conduct research on the contemporary community of the indigenous peoples of the Kola Peninsula. The expedition will pass through 19 regions of the North, Siberia and the Far East of the Russian Federation and will end exactly one year later in Kamchatka.