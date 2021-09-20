The Lightbringer is a poetic adventure / puzzle platform game, with some combat elements, set in a magnificent world threatened by darkness: in some ways, it resembles some The Legend of Zelda vintage, starting from the graphics to get to the “poetry” of the narrative.

The player’s deeds, in fact, will be accompanied and narrated by the voice of the protagonist’s sister, who before him embarked on the same adventure, failing and becoming a guiding spirit.

The world is besieged by an evil enemy who has targeted the ancient monoliths that provided energy and light to these lands. As the chosen one, the player has the power to capture light energy in the air, with which to purify the monoliths to recover their light. Each level functions as a small world in which to venture off the beaten path, to accumulate the energy necessary to purify its monolith.

It is a’old-fashioned adventure, which aims to recover the desire to explore every inch of the virtual game world. With a rotatable camera that offers an isometric view, you will need to look at the environment from many different angles to overcome obstacles. After all, reality often offers more than what is visible to the eye … The title will be available starting from 7 October on PC (via Steam) And Nintendo Switch. If you were intrigued, in the meantime you can download and try the demo version.