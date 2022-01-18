The death of Paco Gento at the age of 88 has caused deep consternation in football, which said goodbye to one of the greatest players of all time on Tuesday. The first reaction, how could it be otherwise, came from Real Madrid, the club of which he was honorary president and which he helped win six European Cups. “The light you leave will shine forever,” read the message that the white club left him through its official television, accompanying an emotional video with some of his deeds.

«The figure of Paco Gento faithfully represents all the values ​​of Real Madrid, and has been and will continue to be a benchmark for Real Madrid and for the world of sport. Madridistas and all football fans will always remember him as one of their great myths”, expressed the statement from the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez, who recalls that Gento “played 600 games and scored 182 goals” with the Real Madrid shirt. “Real Madrid wants to express its condolences and its love and affection to his wife Mari Luz, his children Francisco and Julio, his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and all his relatives, colleagues and loved ones,” adds the club note.

Among the first to leave their messages of condolence for Gento’s death was Míchel, one of the members of the Quinta del Buitre. «The Spanish soccer player who is a reference for many generations and who is underappreciated. You will not be able to leave in silence as you liked to live; You were so great that we remember you at the highest personal and football level. Universal Ballon d’Or, ”said the former soccer player and now coach on his social networks.

«It was an honor to be able to share moments and experiences with a myth and a legend of Real Madrid and world football but above all a person who was always close and very affectionate with all of us. Rest in peace, Don Paco »wrote Álvaro Arbeloa, another who passed through the ranks of Real Madrid and on whose technical organization chart he continues to work. «Paco Gento, legend of Real Madrid and history of world football. Thank you for your love and example. Rest in Peace”, pointed out Thibaut Courtois, current Real Madrid goalkeeper. Rest in peace Don Paco Gento. Legend of ‘The European Cup’”, pointed out Xabi Alonso, former Real Madrid player and current coach of Real Sociedad B.

“Thank you for your football”



“FC Barcelona joins in expressing condolences for the death of Francisco Gento, a legendary Real Madrid player. Rest in peace, ”communicated the entity chaired by Joan Laporta. Other clubs immediately joined the signs of pain. «Football today says goodbye to Paco Gento, ‘La Galerna del Cantábrico’. Thank you for being, in addition to being a legend, part of the history of our club and of Cantabrian football. Rest in peace, ”indicated Racing de Santander. «Thank you for your football, Gento. A legendary rival. Our deepest condolences to family and friends, ”Athletic expressed through its social networks. “Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the club for the death of Francisco Gento, a Madridista and world football legend. Rest in peace, ”said the Royal Society.

“It is a sad day for Spanish sport. We say goodbye to one of his myths. Who we will always remember for his fight, for his successes and for being a pioneer in the best competitions on the planet. See you always, Paco Gento. Until always to the Galerna del Cantábrico », transmitted the Spanish Olympic Committee (COE).

The signs of pain also came from other areas beyond football. «My deepest condolences to family, friends and the entire club. Rest in peace,” wrote former basketball player Pau Gasol.