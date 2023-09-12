Those Saturday afternoons at his house flew by in an instant. Yet, listening to the recordings of those meetings one by one, they lasted two and a half hours each, sometimes even three. Intoxicated by the smoke of the cigar which at a certain point he lit up and exhaled comically in the opposite direction of the sofa in the living room where he sat, the smell of the coffee and the homemade donut made by his wife Susi.

To his left, affixed to the wall, a gigantic television, to the right a large trumeau with papers, books and magazines above and beside it. Even if I didn’t tell him, every time I looked for our magazine too, right there among those that he read and which he kept in perfect condition.

Everything I know about work, about war, about the economy I owe to Domenico De Masi, whom I called “prof.” (in public and private) because “Mimmo” was too equal, for someone like me, in front of someone like him. I had the fortune and honor of meeting De Masi up close for just two years. But very intense.

One afternoon he took me by the hand, as he sometimes did, and literally dragged me out to the terrace in front of the living room of his house in Corso Vittorio Emanuele. I don’t remember what he was explaining to me; those afternoons for me – orphaned like my generation of leaders, mentors, thinkers – were my high school, my university and my master’s degree combined.

This elegant and gentlemanly gentleman, affable and charming, short in stature but very tall in mind, was one of the most brilliant people I have met so far. Cultured, perhaps too cultured to come to terms with the superficiality of our days, ironic and self-deprecating, he seemed like the grandfather of Miracle on 34th Street and instead he went to breakfast with Lula, toured the Mediterranean aboard the ultra-luxury yacht of his Brazilian friend, heir to the Globo television network, and called prime ministers, former prime ministers and ministers at one in the morning to give them culture and education. Pills of wisdom that have sometimes proved decisive for the life of our country.

An editorial meeting was celebrated TPI in which they connected while aboard Roberto Marinho’s ultra-luxury yacht. But how, many wondered, De Masi – the sociologist of the last, of the minimum wage, of the RDC – on board a 100 million euro boat? But yes, because he didn’t have the need to pretend, like those who limit their own thinking to be consistent with their own thoughts. In this he was great: the only intellectual who, wherever you put him, was. He didn’t have the arrogance or bluster like those university barons. He touched things with his hands and transformed them. He was free, his greatest strength. He didn’t depend on anyone but his own mind.

One of the things that struck me most was his ability, perhaps unique, to know how to organize work. Own and others. He had an effective method, simply unthinkable for many, studied and refined over the years, starting with Fordism. The method is crucial, in any field: it allows you to save time, have mental order, learn quickly, increase productivity. And to extend that method on a large scale to an infinite array of activities, including creative thinking. He had acquired it in his studies and in his (crucial) experience with his friend Adriano Olivetti, first in the factory, then as a consultant on various business projects.

He looked and observed everything. Carefully. He de-structured the method and analyzed it. Sometimes tearing it apart, other times praising it and improving it. Which obviously was a sort of mental crisis breakdown for each of his interlocutors. This allowed him to see well in advance a series of phenomena which, as he said, were now the clear sign of the end of industrial society and the advent of post-industrial society: smart working, working less and working better (for the same of salary), creative idleness.

Again: citizenship income, or existence income, the minimum wage, the right to be happy. Each of these topics would deserve a treatise on political sociology and instead, a very bizarre but sadly true fact, all the rulers of this country have treated him – after all – as a kind of folkloristic sociologist full of curious ideas but simply inapplicable to the System . Mostly because they were afraid of questioning something bigger than themselves or because what was proposed went against the interests they had to defend. A misunderstood and unwanted alien. Appreciated but inconvenient, transversally praised but equally unused. From right to left, no one understood that he had a leader and an inspirer in front of him, capable of reading the future.

An interesting anecdote emerges from his family’s past. My grandfather (also Domenico) didn’t have a very different fate: he was – De Masi told me – the man who first brought electric light to Campania, to Sant’Agata dei Goti, even before it arrived in Naples. To do this, given that the Municipality did not finance his ambitious project, he had to go into debt, divert a stream, build a dense network of underground wires to bring light and illuminate, symbolically on the day of the Baptism of his son (De Masi’s father) , the entire city. It was 1902. The Municipality never returned that money, but the local administration, one hundred years later, in 2002, honored the De Masi by giving honorary citizenship to the prof.

What Domenico De Masi tried and is still trying to do with his work is – in the eyes of today’s rulers and decision-makers – like what his grandfather, a century ago, had to do: convince an entire population, accustomed to always in the dark, that it was possible to live with light. An incredible feat. Impossible to predict then, unthinkable not to have it today. We hope that we do not have to wait another century for those who decide to open their eyes and understand the importance of his thoughts. Thanks professor.