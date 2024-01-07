The light in the farm: the complete cast (actors) of the film

What is the complete cast (actors) of La luce nella masseria, the TV film premiering tonight, 7 January 2024, on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Domenico Diele: Vincenzo Rondinone

Aurora Ruffino: Imma

Giovanni Limite: Pinuccio

Giusy Frallonardo: Damianina Rondinone

Carlo De Ruggieri: Carismo Rondinone

Renato Carpentieri: grandfather Eustachio

Elvira Camarrone: Marietta

Nando Irene: Michele Rondinone

Yari Gugliucci: Mariano

Alessandro Giallocosta: doctor

Viviana Altieri: Margherita

Lia Trivisani: Brunette

Adele Conte: Anna

Antonio Trucco: Ueluccio

Aldo Mastrillo: Giovanni

Ilenia Ginefra: Giuseppina Centonze

Erminio Truncellito: Ciccillo

Antonio Andrisani: notary

Francesco Zaccaro: antenna operator

Streaming and TV

Where to see The light in the farm on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 7 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. How many episodes are planned for La luce nella masseria on Rai 1? Since it is a film, only one episode will be broadcast. It is scheduled to be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9.20pm to 11.30pm today, 7 January 2024. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (including advertising breaks).