The light in the farm: the complete cast (actors) of the film
What is the complete cast (actors) of La luce nella masseria, the TV film premiering tonight, 7 January 2024, on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Domenico Diele: Vincenzo Rondinone
- Aurora Ruffino: Imma
- Giovanni Limite: Pinuccio
- Giusy Frallonardo: Damianina Rondinone
- Carlo De Ruggieri: Carismo Rondinone
- Renato Carpentieri: grandfather Eustachio
- Elvira Camarrone: Marietta
- Nando Irene: Michele Rondinone
- Yari Gugliucci: Mariano
- Alessandro Giallocosta: doctor
- Viviana Altieri: Margherita
- Lia Trivisani: Brunette
- Adele Conte: Anna
- Antonio Trucco: Ueluccio
- Aldo Mastrillo: Giovanni
- Ilenia Ginefra: Giuseppina Centonze
- Erminio Truncellito: Ciccillo
- Antonio Andrisani: notary
- Francesco Zaccaro: antenna operator
Streaming and TV
Where to see The light in the farm on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 7 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones. How many episodes are planned for La luce nella masseria on Rai 1? Since it is a film, only one episode will be broadcast. It is scheduled to be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9.20pm to 11.30pm today, 7 January 2024. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (including advertising breaks).
