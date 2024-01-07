The light in the farm streaming and live TV: where to see the film

Tonight, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, La luce nella masseria will be broadcast, a first-run TV film directed by Riccardo Donna and Tiziana Aristarco which is part of the celebrations for the seventy years of television. Where to see The light in the farm on live TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 7 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1.

The light in the streaming farm

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Plot

We have seen where to watch The Light in the Farm on TV and live streaming, but what is the plot? The TV film tells the story of the arrival of the new medium in a family in Southern Italy in the 1960s. More precisely in a family from Matera, a city in Basilicata which about fifteen years earlier had been defined by Palmiro Togliatti as “national shame” for the poor living conditions of the inhabitants. This is a population that 95 percent supports itself with agriculture and which still has quite significant emigration (to the north and abroad).

The story takes place precisely at the moment in which progress, also brought by the first factories, causes the emptying of the countryside. People experience disorientation due to the implications that this process triggers in social relations of millenary tradition. The one narrated is a family like many others, in which the advent of modernity causes a fracture within peasant civilization and compromises those moments of sharing and sociality that have always been inherent to it. Life in the countryside was tiring and difficult, but the family was united and, in the eyes of the children, living all together was happiness. Yet, it will be television that will keep that sociality alive. Gathering around the television becomes a collective and social experience thanks to the aggregating force of the programs of the time.