The light in the farm: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming

Tonight, Sunday 7 January 2024, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, La luce nella masseria will be broadcast, a first-run TV film directed by Riccardo Donna and Tiziana Aristarco which is part of the celebrations for the seventy years of television. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The TV film tells the story of the arrival of the new medium in a family in Southern Italy in the 1960s. More precisely in a family from Matera, a city in Basilicata which about fifteen years earlier had been defined by Palmiro Togliatti as “national shame” for the poor living conditions of the inhabitants. This is a population that 95 percent supports itself with agriculture and which still has quite significant emigration (to the north and abroad).

The story takes place precisely at the moment in which progress, also brought by the first factories, causes the emptying of the countryside. People experience disorientation due to the implications that this process triggers in social relations of millenary tradition. The one narrated is a family like many others, in which the advent of modernity causes a fracture within peasant civilization and compromises those moments of sharing and sociality that have always been inherent to it. Life in the countryside was tiring and difficult, but the family was united and, in the eyes of the children, living all together was happiness. Yet, it will be television that will keep that sociality alive. Gathering around the television becomes a collective and social experience thanks to the aggregating force of the programs of the time.

The light in the farm: the cast

We have seen the plot of The Light in the Farmhouse, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Domenico Diele: Vincenzo Rondinone

Aurora Ruffino: Imma

Giovanni Limite: Pinuccio

Giusy Frallonardo: Damianina Rondinone

Carlo De Ruggieri: Carismo Rondinone

Renato Carpentieri: grandfather Eustachio

Elvira Camarrone: Marietta

Nando Irene: Michele Rondinone

Yari Gugliucci: Mariano

Alessandro Giallocosta: doctor

Viviana Altieri: Margherita

Lia Trivisani: Brunette

Adele Conte: Anna

Antonio Trucco: Ueluccio

Aldo Mastrillo: Giovanni

Ilenia Ginefra: Giuseppina Centonze

Erminio Truncellito: Ciccillo

Antonio Andrisani: notary

Francesco Zaccaro: antenna operator

How many episodes

How many episodes are planned for La luce nella masseria on Rai 1? Since it is a film, only one episode will be broadcast. It is scheduled to be broadcast on Rai 1 from 9.20pm to 11.30pm today, 7 January 2024. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes (including advertising breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see The light in the farm on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – 7 January 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.