Even when there is time and some groups are about to bet on the famous panic purchases, there are others who do not even flinch with the matter because they made the slightest movements in their pieces, either due to lack of money or decision of their managers.

Here we leave you the five clubs that signed the worst in Clausura 2022:

With these two signings, the Panzas Verdes filled the gaps for the games corresponding to the Argentine Ramiro Gonzalez in defense and also the Argentine Emmanuel Gigliotti up front, waiting for the Ecuadorian to join Byron Castillo, with whom they have been negotiating for a long time.

Now, the situation is even according to ups and downs, because although Fernando Navarro He also left Bajío, since he was injured he stopped entering the plans of the Argentine strategist Ariel Holan and preferred to use other players in his position.

It is true that they signed little, but their great advantage is that they know the football idea of ​​their strategist, which they can maintain because the starting eleven did not change drastically.

The most outstanding loss of the Warriors was the Chilean Diego Valdesbut they also left Jesus Isijara, to Guatemalan soccer, and the Dutch Alessio Da Cruz, without penalty or glory, leaving practically the same squad at the mercy of Forcado.

The start of the club has not been the best, which is understandable if you take into account that they were already adapted to a style of play very different from that implemented by the European, who also has not had hierarchical reinforcements.

Those from Torreón received the Argentine from America Leo Suarez, who has always struggled with injuries, apart from just signing the Colombian Harold Precious and climbed from Tampico Madero to the midfielder diego medina.

The Argentine Helmsman Diego Coca He has a reliable group that did things well the previous semester, with a functional spine that did not move, because they only said goodbye to the defender Jesus Angle.

With this it is shown that the Guadalajara board has full confidence in the players, so much so that they believe they can be two-time champions, so now all that remains is to wait to see how it goes.

So far there has been no word that the Foxes are looking for more signings.

However, the directive headed by the sports president Ricardo Pelaez has done nothing more than launch speeches that have already tired the fans, with the president Amaury Vergara very removed from the penalty without being aware of what happens.

In addition to the fact that they decided to give continuity to Marcelo Michel Leano, against all the wishes of the chiva-brothers, they only added Robert Alvarado, surreptitiously adding to Paolo Yrizar as reinforcement of Tapatio on the Expansion League and later to Alexis Gutierrez, both with chances to play in the first team.

With these signings, it is obvious that a major change will not come, the most notable being the number of elements that were released or released as Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Tono Rodriguez, Jesus Godinez, Oswaldo Alanis, Josecarlos Van Rankin, Alexis Pena, among others.

The Argentine coach Andres Lillini decided to go up to Omar Islands of the box of the silver division, without having another movement, only the sensible drop of Erik Lyra, which shone brilliantly last year, extending the link with Leonel Lopez before this situation.

Now, that formula has already been repeated by the auriazul team in the past, and thanks to their good start, another surprise can be expected from them, such as when they reached the final of Guard1anes 2021.

However, if the felines fail in the contest, the fans will undoubtedly claim that it was due to the lack of signings, which in part did not occur due to the lack of economic solvency.