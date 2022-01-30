Now, there are several teams that were properly put together with their needs in mind in order to aspire to lift the League trophy, although there were also some that chose to keep their squad practically the same.

Here are the top five signing teams for the semester:

Unfortunately, things did not go well at the start, as just after Matchday 3 it was decided to remove the Uruguayan coach from his position Marcelo Mendezsounding like his possible substitute his compatriot Robert Dante Siboldi.

Los Tuneros brought the inexhaustible Argentine to their ranks Rubens Sambuezaa great assistant and leader, to Andres IniestraBesides, they opened the doors to elements that have European experience such as the Venezuelan attacker John Murillo and the Uruguayan Abel Hernandez.

With these weapons, it should be assumed that the Mexican colchoneros should at least avoid burning down the descent and at least aspire to enter the playoffs.

One of the bets of the Cañoneros is the Venezuelan Edward Bellowho has even already scored a goal, the Argentine striker Gonzalo Sosawho comes from being the top scorer in the Chilean championship, apart from the previously considered Colombian jewel Nicholas Benedettiwhich did not enter America’s plans.

The Ecuadorian Jefferson Intriago also joined, remembering that he had a brilliant step with Juárez, in addition to the return of Miguel Sansoresthe experience in the lower part of Oswaldo Alanis Y Marco Fabianwho refuses to throw in the towel and wants to be the protagonist again.

With these signings at least he showed greater interest than others to be able to aspire to fight in the semester.

The azulcremas thanked the Argentines Leo Suarez Y Emmanuel Aguilerathe Chilean Nico Castillothe Ecuadorian Renato Ibarrathe Colombian Nicholas Benedettithe Guatemalan Jesus Lopez, Sebastian Cordova Y Ferdinand Madrigal.

To the Nest came an experienced Jonathan Dos Santos, which for now raises doubts after the level shown by his brother in the past; the Chilean Diego Valdesalready verified, but without being able to debut until now, in addition to the Spanish defender Jorge Merethe Colombian Juan Otero Y Alexander Zendejaswith the two South Americans without having debuted.

The Eagles were super leaders last semester, previously they were sub-leaders and although they have had a poor start, it will not take long to carburete because they kept the pillars of the spine.

The choricera directive decided to remove some elements that had been around for a long time and that stopped working over time, such as Antonio Rios, Rodrigo Salinasthe Colombian Philip Brownthe Argentinian Rubens Sambueza Y Jose Juan Vazquez.

the theme of Sambueza It was due to the fact that there is a friction between him and the helmsman, but despite that, the Mexicans were able to sign the Brazilian striker Camilo Sanvezzo, who has left good numbers in the teams he defends; to Uruguayan Leo Fernandezwho left a pleasant memory in the fans, apart from the Ecuadorian Jordan Sierra, Daniel Alvarez and the world champion under-17 in 2011, Carlos Guzman.

Despite the label of surprise, the scarlets also had a bad start, but at any moment they can begin to understand the idea of Nachoaside from closing a defender, being the Chilean Valber Huerta the presumed choice.

Incredible as it may seem, several soccer players who were part of the historic ninth left once they did not get the two-time championship: the Argentines Walter Montoya, Lucas Passerini Y Pol Fernandez, Joshua Reyes, louis romo, Andres Gudino, Robert Alvarado, Alexis Gutierreza Peruvian man Yoshimar Yotun and the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez.

Faced with all these casualties, the board moved stealthily and managed to close reinforcements that have changed the face of the team in the first dates, with most debuting positively and gaining a starting position, such as Erik Lyra, Uriel Antuna, Alexander Mayorga Y Carlos Rodriguezmissing only the debut of the Peruvian central louis abram and the Uruguayan striker Christian Tabo.

Most of its signings are already proven people, apart from their arrival at the institution it is generating important internal competition, such as that of Adrian Aldrete with the scorpion.