The Liga MX teams that Orbelín Pineda rejected

Understanding that his place in the Qatar World Cup was at risk, Orbelín Pineda opted to leave Celta de Vigo in the summer market, leaving on loan to AEK Athens in Greece, where he has had an undisputed starting role under the command of Matías Almeyda. And that same constant amount of minutes has earned the former Cruz Azul a place in the World Cup.
Although it is a fact that AEK Athens was the only realistic option in European soccer for Pineda, the soccer player who grew up in Querétaro had different offers on the table to resume his career in Liga MX: from teams that wanted to buy his definitely, even clubs that sought a loan from the Spanish team. However, the player himself points out who his suitors were and that he closed the door to all of them.
“There was an opportunity to return to Mexico. Toluca, Chivas, Santos and Monterrey looked for me, but I’m young and I think they didn’t give me the necessary opportunity to be able to transcend here. That worried me to at least try, now I’m doing it.”
– Orbelin Pineda
Pineda also pointed out that although he is happy, comfortable and grateful with AEK Athens, his intention is to return to Spain and seek revenge at Celta de Vigo.
#Liga #teams #Orbelín #Pineda #rejected
Leave a Reply