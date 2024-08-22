The days of glory within León seem far away, the team of the beast has been under bad management for some time, the reality is that the management of Jesús Martínez Jr., president of the team for some time now, has been weak, making bad decisions regarding the assembly of the squad and the signing of coaches who have no knowledge of Mexican soccer or whose work history is limited, as has happened with the current coach of the team, Jorge Bava, who has one foot outside of it.
León made a fool of themselves in the last Leagues Cup, being eliminated from the group stage, a fact that put Bava on the tightrope, who had a terrifying performance in the previous tournament and despite this, was ratified by the board, although he is failing to earn their trust and if he does not win this weekend, he would be fired from his position, a possibility so great that there is already a replacement on the table, Miguel Herrera.
Herrera, currently a commentator for Fox Sports Mexico, a company directly linked to Grupo Pachuca, the financial group in charge of León, has already had contact with Martínez Jr., and is positioned as the strong man to take over the team from Bajío when Bava is fired. ‘Piojo’ has already given the thumbs up because he wants to return to the field and clean up his image after it was tarnished by his poor work with Tigres and Tijuana.
