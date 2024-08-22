I MIGHT COME BACK 🔙

📰 According to information from the ESTO newspaper, a coach is on the ropes in this AP24 and Piojo Herrera is already being considered to replace him. 🔥

🇲🇽 Liga MX always has delicate moments for the characters on the bench.

💥 One of the most recognized strategists would return. pic.twitter.com/fvZ9ShZQPt

— Total Soccer (@futboltotal) August 21, 2024