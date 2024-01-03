Jesús Orozco Chiquete has become, without a doubt, one of the most outstanding central defenders in Liga MX in the last year and a half. The Chivas de Guadalajara defender has already been called up to the Mexican National Team due to his good performance and has even caught the attention of some European clubs.
According to a report from the ESPN network, Orozco Chiquete would be one of the priorities in the transfer market for an important Liga MX club. This is Rayados de Monterrey, a team that had a 2023 that was far from expectations and that seeks to arm itself to the teeth for the Clausura 2024.
According to information from reporter Jesús Bernal, Monterrey is interested in the red and white jewel, although so far it has not presented a formal offer for the services of the 21-year-old defender.
The Transfermarkt portal estimates the market value of the Chivas de Guadalajara youth player at 6 million euros, although the red and white team would probably look for a higher amount to release one of the most promising elements of their squad.
Over the last year, Orozco Chiquete became an important part of the Sacred Flock. In Clausura 2023 he played more than 1,800 minutes, taking into account the league and regular phase of the tournament.
In Apertura 2023, he played more than a thousand minutes with Chivas. At first it seems complex that the board headed by Amaury Vergara is willing to negotiate with his jewel, but a great offer could make them change their minds.
