the future of Christian Tabó is not defined yet. Blue Cross seeks to get rid of the Uruguayan winger in the coming days to free up a place for an untrained player in Mexico. According to newspaper reports, Peñarol was one of the teams interested in adding the Uruguayan attacker, although these negotiations did not prosper.
In the last few hours, the possibility of Tabó reaching another Liga MX club has been raised. According to these reports, the former Puebla player will only leave the cement institution if he receives an offer from Major League Soccer (MLS) or Mexican soccer.
The insider Adrián Esparza Oteo, a reporter for the TUDN chain, indicated in The Machine podcast that The 29-year-old Uruguayan player has a specific offer from a Liga MX club and is already analyzing the details.
The reporter did not reveal the name of the club that would have made the proposal for Tabó, although in recent weeks there was speculation about his possible return to Puebla.
In the event that Christian Tabó and Augusto Lotti leave, Cruz Azul would have two free places to bring in a couple of foreign players.
The La Noria team has been left behind in the first games of the 2023 Apertura, a contest in which it occupies the last place, and it has not looked good in the Leagues Cup either.
It is evident that Cruz Azul needs a top-level striker, after Diber Cambindo has delivered disastrous performances in his first duels with the Machine.
In the last days the name of Willian José has sounded loud. These reports indicate that Cruz Azul has already started negotiations with Real Betis for the Brazilian striker.
