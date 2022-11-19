As it had already been anticipated a couple of weeks ago, the Mexican center-back Hugo Ayala was at the exit door of Tigres, and after several weeks waiting for this situation, he finally has a final resolution.
After the cats finished their participation in the tournament, they broke ranks, to start their vacations, and there were certain players who did not have minutes under the management of the still coach of Tigres Miguel Herrera.
Under the command of era Hugo Ayala, he became the fourth and even the fifth option in the feline team’s headquarters, after enjoying a decade of regular titles under Ferretti’s mandate, however the years do not pass in vain, and with the renovation that the auriazules have had in the defensive zone, the athletic youth squad player has seen his minutes drastically reduced.
It is mentioned that the feline board headed by Mauricio Culebro wanted to renew the central defender for at least 1 more year so that he would retire in the felines, this could not be specified and the team that Hugo Ayala would leave for would be Atlético de San Luis.
The central defender would already have a contractual arrangement with the team from San Luis, to arrive in the next few days.
Ayala leaves the cats after 12 years in the feline entity and with 11 titles in his showcases, in the San Nicolás de los Garza team, he lived his best moments since during his stay in the feline club, he was summoned to the World Cup 2018 in Russia and was awarded as the best center back in Liga MX on a couple of occasions.
With the departure of Ayala, an era ends and that is that the defender was the last player left of the team that helped the cats to resurface in that distant 2011.
