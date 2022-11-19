🚨 LAST MOMENT 🚨

Hugo Ayala would not be renewing with #tigers for the next tournaments.

At first you would think that the legend of the cats would sign for another year but it is not.

Ayala would leave the Auriazules to go to Atlético San Luis for a year and he would arrive for free. pic.twitter.com/X3E0upYKuk

— Minute 90 🐯🤠⚡️ (@minuto90__) November 18, 2022