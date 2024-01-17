The dispute between Juan Escobar and Anselmi reached its conclusion yesterday, the center back and his legal entourage were present within the La Noria facilities to define the future of the defender and everything ended as it began, there is no way to redeem himself and The relationship between both parties has ended, the Guaraní, by far one of the most beloved of the fans, is no longer a Cruz Azul footballer.
That being the case, the board has at least decided to support the defender in finding a team briefly, as it is clear that with the tournament underway and with several squads closed, it would not be easy for Juan to find a place within the Liga MX. Although, Fox Sports reports that the defender's future is in Mexico and in the following hours he will join the ranks of Toluca, who have agreed on his loan.
Juan was in the sights of clubs like América and Pumas, which in fact were more of interest to the Guaraní, however, these two do not have foreign positions open and although it is expected that they will release some, this may take time and the player He wants to have a new home this weekend. Thus, the machine and the State of Mexico team agreed on the loan with a purchase option for Escobar, who will be registered as soon as the 'devils' team gets rid of the Brazilian Pedro Raúl, who is about to be bought by the Corinthians of your country.
