🚨 TOLUCA CAN GIVE THE 'BOMB' WITH JUAN ESCOBAR! 🚨#CentralFOX | The Red Devils 👹 are VERY CLOSE to closing the agreement to sign the Paraguayan from Cruz Azul, who has been deleted by Martín Anselmi

🖊️ Good information @crh_oficial https://t.co/9wkhdGwrk1

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 17, 2024