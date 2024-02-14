As we have informed you in 90min, Cruz Azul has moved for the possible signing of Carlos Vela after Fernández's injury. However, hope in La Noria ended briefly, because the Mexican striker does not want to be part of Anselmi's machine in the short term, in fact, playing within Liga MX is not an idea that seems tempting to him. . Furthermore, to this day, there is only one team that remains in the mind of the former LAFC, Club América.
More news about America
Fernando Esquivel announces that América has been in contact with Vela for some time with the dream of adding him to their ranks, the company confirms that today the team from the country's capital is by far “the closest” to being able to complete the signing of '10 ', as they are the team that comes closest to fulfilling what the forward asks for both in salary and lifestyle, however, this does not necessarily mean that the movement is close to being closed.
Esquivel affirms that although the signing could take place for this tournament due to the player's status as a free agent, the most viable thing is for the club to move in the summer for Carlos, especially if he does not find a team in the following months, since If the veteran arrives as a free agent in the summer market, the options grow. Vela's intention is clear, he prefers the MLS or in any case a closing with Real Sociedad, but America has a great opportunity for the left-hander.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Liga #team #real #options #Carlos #Vela
Leave a Reply