In recent days it has been rumored that Chivas has put a formal offer on Pachuca’s table for the possible signing of Luis Chávez. Paunovic wants a weighty midfielder and welcomes the arrival of the man who is already a key player in the Mexican team. The offer is 6 million dollars, and at the moment it is under analysis by the people of the club in the state of Hidalgo, without having contacted the player yet.
However, in 90min now We have informed that the people of Grupo Pachuca are not taking Guadalajara’s offer completely seriously, although they are taking advantage of it, because in this way they hope that the suitors for Luis, both those from Europe and Mexico, will come out once and for all to seek his signature. And it seems that they have achieved their goal, because within the Coapa nest they are already thinking about containment for this summer.
In America they have Pedro Aquino and Jonathan dos Santos in limbo, with options to go out and wait for what the new coach says, but the board knows that if Pachuca is willing to sell Chávez and even more so, if the Mexican He plans to sign for another team in the Liga MX, there is no better replacement for the two aforementioned footballers than the national team. Therefore, as soon as the panorama is clarified, they could well put a formal offer on the table of the Martínez.
