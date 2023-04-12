One of the best goalkeepers of international stature is Keylor Navas. The current goalkeeper for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League continues to show his skills under the three sticks.
At 36 years of age, the goalkeeper who at the time defended the gates of international clubs such as Real Madrid, Levante, Albacete and Saprissa, revealed which Mexican team he would like to play for.
It was in an interview for the journalist Fabiola Bravo where he confessed in which Aztec squad he would like to be a soldier.
“Oh, how difficult, which team would I like (to play) for? Mexico has great teams, I think that for me, I would like to play in America, the truth is that yes”he commented.
And this nod would not go down badly in the America team, since the Costa Rican ends his contract with Nottingham in June of this year, so he could leave as a free agent and ready to negotiate with another squad that puts a juicy offer on table.
Currently, and according to information from the portal transfer marktthe value of Keylor Navas in the leg market is 5 million dollars.
Without a doubt, a possible option for America who currently has the Mexican Luis Ángel Malagón as a starter, a player who is doing things well in the games he has played.
On the other hand, América is already preparing for its matchday 15 of the Clausura 2023, when on Saturday they will face Cruz Azul in one more edition of the Clásico Joven, to be played at 9:10 p.m.
