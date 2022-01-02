A new year began, and in the season that ended in Mexican soccer, there were players who, thanks to their good level of play, increased their market value.
His experience and talent, despite his short football career, caused his cost to rise. Here we present to you which players it is.
One of the players with the greatest projection and one of the future promises of Mexico is Carlos Rodriguez.
The Rayados de Monterrey footballer and possible new reinforcement of Cruz Azul, increased his value by 2.8 million dollars, thus reaching 11.3 million green.
On the other hand, the goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo it was one of the most prominent under the three suits.
Thanks to his good level of play shown with Santos Laguna, he was summoned by coach Gerardo Martino to the Tricolor.
Its value rose 2.8 million, thus adding $ 5.6 million.
The level of play of Salvador Reyes caused him to leave the ranks of the Camoteros del Puebla to sign with the Eagles of America.
This change caused its value to rise, the increase being 3.1 and costing in the leg market. $ 4 million.
The ‘Ponchito’ González He managed to leave behind the injuries that afflicted him in the past and in a short time he became one of the referents of Monterrey.
Its current value is $ 5.6 million, by increasing 3.4 million greens.
One of the new Tigres players, Sebastian Cordova, increased its value in the transfer market despite its low level of play shown in the tournament that ended.
The Mexican raised its cost to 3.4, thus being worth nothing more and nothing less than 8 million dollars.
What to say about Jeremy Marquez? Without a doubt, one of the best players who left this year 2021. The footballer of the Foxes of the Atlas was one of the key pieces to obtain the second red and black title.
Thanks to the championship obtained, it reached 4.5 million dollars, increasing its cost by one hundred percent.
In the first place of the top, the player who increased his value the most in the year that ended was Luis Romo.
The midfielder who will be a new element of Rayados de Monterrey, was essential for the Cruz Azul championship.
His good moment caused him to be called to El Tri, where he is one of the trusted men of ‘Tata’.
The footballer raised nothing more and nothing less than 4.5 million, to add a total of $ 11.3 million in the leg market, as well as being one of the most expensive items in Liga MX.
