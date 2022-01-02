Benjamin Guerra | Dec 29, 2021 Arturo Du Leon | Dec 30, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 31, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 30, 2021

The Rayados de Monterrey footballer and possible new reinforcement of Cruz Azul, increased his value by 2.8 million dollars, thus reaching 11.3 million green.

Thanks to his good level of play shown with Santos Laguna, he was summoned by coach Gerardo Martino to the Tricolor.

Its value rose 2.8 million, thus adding $ 5.6 million.

This change caused its value to rise, the increase being 3.1 and costing in the leg market. $ 4 million.

Its current value is $ 5.6 million, by increasing 3.4 million greens.

The Mexican raised its cost to 3.4, thus being worth nothing more and nothing less than 8 million dollars.

Thanks to the championship obtained, it reached 4.5 million dollars, increasing its cost by one hundred percent.

The midfielder who will be a new element of Rayados de Monterrey, was essential for the Cruz Azul championship.

His good moment caused him to be called to El Tri, where he is one of the trusted men of ‘Tata’.

The footballer raised nothing more and nothing less than 4.5 million, to add a total of $ 11.3 million in the leg market, as well as being one of the most expensive items in Liga MX.