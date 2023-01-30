At first there was talk of the possible return of Factor with the Águilas del América, the club that formed him, however, they were not willing to pay the high salary that their youth squad was looking for, so now he will play with the royal team.

However, they have not only done so with national elements, since they have also opted for foreigners who did a good job in Liga MX.

Here we leave you the footballers who have been repatriated by the U:

Five years later, the three-time World Cup player returned to the MX League hand in hand with the university students for the Apertura 2011, a tournament in which he finished champion to remain until the Clausura 2014.

Despite having signed for four seasons, El Kikin was only one and facing the Clausura 2007, tigers He decided to sign him for approximately six million dollars. He played 109 duels and scored 15 goals, being a highly criticized signing.

Finally, in January 2019, tigers He offered him a large salary that convinced the Titan to leave the Germans.

Taufic Guarch’s loan with Tigres ended, so he already reported with Estudiantes Tecos. pic.twitter.com/d1W7T96W78 — Futcho ⚽️🍺🤘🏼 (@JerryFutcho) May 29, 2013

Because of that, tigers He decided to repatriate him in mid-2012, but he only participated in a duel and ended up returning to Los Tecolotes.

his went through The league He was very discreet, so in 2014 he ended up returning to Aztec soil with the cats.

Zancudo was heavily criticized for preferring the royal club over the cream-blue team.

He arrived in San Nicolás de los Garza in 2013, coming from lanusbut after four years he linked up with the Seville from Spain, where he stayed for a year to return to the royals.

Diego Laínez: “Happy, excited about the project that exists in Tigres… It’s an opportunity, a very nice challenge, important to me, I’m going to face it in the best way.” I always thought that he had left very early. I’m sorry he didn’t play in Europe.

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/2JjW1q5tgw — Ciro Procuna (@cprocuna) January 29, 2023

The Mexican promise left the America in 2019, playing 72 games with four goals and the same number of assists. With the Archbishops he added 14 matches with two goals and two assists.

At the age of 22, he is back after failing in his European career.