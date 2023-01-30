Tigers did it again. The cats have become experts in repatriating Mexican soccer players who decided to venture to the Old Continent, being Diego Lainez the last case, after the braga rescind his loan and not enter into plans of the Real Betis.
At first there was talk of the possible return of Factor with the Águilas del América, the club that formed him, however, they were not willing to pay the high salary that their youth squad was looking for, so now he will play with the royal team.
However, they have not only done so with national elements, since they have also opted for foreigners who did a good job in Liga MX.
Here we leave you the footballers who have been repatriated by the U:
The Chivas youth squad had a remarkable stage in Europe with the PSV Eindhoven from the Netherlands, he also played with the fulham England, as the 2006 World Cup was his springboard.
Five years later, the three-time World Cup player returned to the MX League hand in hand with the university students for the Apertura 2011, a tournament in which he finished champion to remain until the Clausura 2014.
After the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the Cruz Azul striker caught the attention of Benfica from Portugal, playing 15 games and scoring five times.
Despite having signed for four seasons, El Kikin was only one and facing the Clausura 2007, tigers He decided to sign him for approximately six million dollars. He played 109 duels and scored 15 goals, being a highly criticized signing.
In 2015, Chivas surprised by signing the defender from the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLSbeing a pleasant revelation, since with just one year in Mexico he made the leap to Europe with the Fiorentina of Italy, besides he placed himself under the orders of the eintracht frankfurt from Germany.
Finally, in January 2019, tigers He offered him a large salary that convinced the Titan to leave the Germans.
The mochiteco, maximum network breaker in the history of Chivasalso achieved his dream of playing in Europe with the Deportivo La Coruna from Spain, back in 2008, but he only saw action in 20 games, scoring three goals. After six months, he returned to Mexico with the U in the Clausura 2009, where he did not have a good time either, since he only participated in six matches without scoring any targets.
The striker of Russian and Spanish descent was trained in the academy of UAG Tecosbut in 2011 he went on loan with the Spanishwhere he scored eight goals in eleven games.
Because of that, tigers He decided to repatriate him in mid-2012, but he only participated in a duel and ended up returning to Los Tecolotes.
Thanks to his outstanding performances with Blue Crossthe Oaxacan was able to go to soccer in Spain, in January 2013. He put on the jersey of the villarrealthen went through the Vallecano Ray.
his went through The league He was very discreet, so in 2014 he ended up returning to Aztec soil with the cats.
Before I shine with tigersthe Ecuadorian had already done it with Pachuca in 2013, for which it was acquired by the West Ham United from England, where he spent two years before moving to Everton. Already for the Opening 2017, the royal team definitively bought its pass.
After being champion with the America In 2013, the defender was signed by the Porto of Portugal, later passing through the Real society, Spanish, fenerbahce Y leganesuntil he decided to return in 2019 with the cats.
Zancudo was heavily criticized for preferring the royal club over the cream-blue team.
Being world champion-sub 17 in 2011, a great future was predicted for the Tigre youth squad, so much so that in 2014 he went to the Villareal Bwhere he spent a year, since he returned to San Nicolás de los Garza in 2015, without being able to raise his career.
The captain of the tigers It is a history of the club, as it was part of the most successful decade alongside the French André-Pierre Gignac and the Argentine Nahuel Guzmanbut he also had his chance in Europe.
He arrived in San Nicolás de los Garza in 2013, coming from lanusbut after four years he linked up with the Seville from Spain, where he stayed for a year to return to the royals.
The Forastero is remembered for being a football globetrotter. In 2001, the striker was a footballer for the cats, but Javier Aguirre decided to take it with him Osasuna from Spain, where he barely played five games without being able to score a goal. In 2003, he returned to the university.
Factor is the last to join the list, in the absence of making his signing official. His time in Europe was disappointing, since he never finished convincing in the Real Betiswhile in the braga He didn’t get many opportunities either.
The Mexican promise left the America in 2019, playing 72 games with four goals and the same number of assists. With the Archbishops he added 14 matches with two goals and two assists.
At the age of 22, he is back after failing in his European career.
