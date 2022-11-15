Tigres defeated Club América in the grand final of the 2022 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX Femenil. The UANL team defeated the Azulcremas by an aggregate score of 3-0 and won their fifth title. The team led by Carmelina Moscato is the most winning and dominant team in the history of the category.
The felines have emerged champions in the Clausura 2018, when they beat Monterrey in the final; in the Clausura 2019, when they beat Monterrey; in Guardianes 2020, when they defeated Monterrey; in the Guardians 2021, when they beat Chivas de Guadalajara and the Apertura 2022, by beating the Eagles.
Monterrey and Chivas de Guadalajara are tied in titles, each institution has two Liga MX Femenil championships.
Las Rayadas won the title in the 2019 Apertura, beating Tigres in an edition of the Clásico Regio. In the 2021 Apertura, they also defeated the felines in the grand final of the MX Women’s League.
For its part, Chivas de Guadalajara was the first team to win the category, defeating Pachuca in the 2017 Apertura final. The rojiblancas won their second championship in the 2022 Clausura, again against the Tuzas.
América has only one Liga MX Femenil title. The Águilas achieved it in the Apertura 2018 against Tigres.
