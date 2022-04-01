Terrible news was given today in the Women’s MX League, after announcing that TUDN will no longer play the pink circuit games, exclusively to the Águilas del América from the next day in the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The news was made known through social networks, being TUDN replaced by the Vix application, a site that will become the new home of the women’s contest and even of the Expansion League.

It is said that one of the reasons why the change was authorized is that the transmissions of vixthey would generate greater reach and impact, so a greater number of spectators could be achieved and even the players would benefit directly, since the games would reach other parts of the world and this would allow them to have greater soccer exposure.

Read more: Liga MX: Why is Jordan Silva not a starter in América?

These transmissions come into force from this March 31, which means that the Matchday 13 It will be broadcast by said application instead of TUDN, which is a network owned by Televisa, a large television consortium worldwide.

Águilas del América is getting ready to play tomorrow against the Bravas de Juárez at 2:45 p.m. in Sinaloa and at 3:45 p.m. in central Mexico through the new application for the pink circuit games.

Read more: Liga MX: Nicolás Freire assures that physical fatigue is diminishing in the Pumas squad

The Coapa team comes from a 1-1 draw as a visitor, which forces Craig Harrington’s team to win in order to stay among the top places in the competition.