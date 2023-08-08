Benedetto’s second stage within Boca Juniors has not been the shadow of what the first was. The striker who returned from a complex stint in Europe has not made a big difference, at least not in recent times, which is why Juan Román Riquelme’s team did everything in their power to close the much-desired signing of Edinson Cavani, specifying the same and sentencing the ‘Pipa’ to leave the club.
In 90min we have informed you in the most recent days that the striker is being offered by his representative team to several teams in the Liga MX, most of them institutions that are not having a good time and that they could see in the figure of the Argentinian already tried a solution in Mexico. In the most recent hours, the negotiations have progressed with a particular team, it is the Tuzos de Pachuca, who hope to close the signing this week.
After the total disarmament suffered by the squad that won the MX League less than a year ago, the Pachuca team is in need of pieces, yesterday they closed the arrival of Celso Ortíz and now they focus all their efforts on signing Dario According to the sources, there is a lot of optimism, first, because both parties need each other at this time and second, because of the good relationship of the Martínez family with the people of Boca and Benedetto’s environment.
