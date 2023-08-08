🇦🇷➡️🇲🇽 DARÍO BENEDETTO WOULD BE BACK IN THE MX LEAGUE #CentralFOX | The former striker of America, and current Boca Juniors player, is in negotiations with the Tuzos del Pachuca 🤍💙

Via @PacoMontesLA ✔️ https://t.co/BF0TLwuFsP

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) August 8, 2023