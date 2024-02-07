Cësar Montes' time at Amería is not going as he imagined. To say that at this point in the season the team may already be relegated would not be crazy, since it is the only club in the 5 major leagues that does not know what it means to win and its points deficit is more than negative, it seems almost impossible to come back
That is why everything indicates that the Mexican central defender can repeat the previous year's dose at the end of the season, however, his poor level shown throughout the course would have caused him to lose prestige within the European market, which is why a Return to Liga MX looks very viable and Chivas has its sights set on it.
More news on the transfer market
Media in Mexico report that Chivas is clear that Montes will be a huge market opportunity in the summer due to the imminent relegation of Almería and although there are no polls, Fernando Hierro is getting ready to work on the possible signing of the Mexican center back, which will not be easy , since surely the Spanish club will seek to recover as much as possible of the 14 million euros they paid for him. Without a doubt, César is one of the best players the team can hope to sign.
César Montes has had a few months of terror in his career. After signing relegation with Espanyol last season, the center-back forced his departure from the club, which he achieved until the last day of the market, finding a place within Almería. In the Andalusian club he was highlighted as the most valuable signing in the club's history, however, his time with this team has been very negative, both individually, being pointed out as a disappointing reinforcement, and collectively.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Liga #club #thinking #César #Montes #ahead #summer #market
Leave a Reply