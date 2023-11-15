Times of change are about to come within Cruz Azul. Everything indicates that in a matter of days Diego Alonso will be announced as the new sports director of the machine, and with the arrival of the Uruguayan, a young Argentine coach named Martín Anselmi comes with him, who will be in charge of significantly improving the level. sports that the team from the country’s capital showed this semester, which was on the floor and which has the fans further away than ever from the team.
Once the coach and manager take their place within the machine, the future of the team must be analyzed, with several names on the starting line of the La Noria team. One of them is Sebastián Jurado, a goalkeeper in whom Cruz Azul placed hopes of being the generational replacement for José de Jesús Corona and who never had the intention of wearing the light blue shirt, because despite the rain of opportunities, Jurado He shone more for his mistakes than for his successes.
Jurado’s future could be within the Liga MX, being clear with the Juárez team, since those on the northern border of the country want to end the era of the veteran of a thousand battles, Alfredo Talavera, and consider that they can work to try to recover the best version of Sebastián, reports TV Azteca. Furthermore, they want to take advantage of the fact that the goal’s value has fallen and that the machine urgently needs his departure because those from the capital intend to sign a much higher-ranking goalkeeper and need to free up space on the roster.
