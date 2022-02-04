After more than 15 years in the EA Sports game, Konami keeps the license for the Mexican league.

Konami decided last year to convert to its sports game formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer in a new multiplatform proposal free-to-play unified under the name eFootball. The debut of this title was full of setbacks, but that has not prevented Konami from continuing to fight hard to gain market share in the genre through exclusivity agreements. This morning it was announced that after more than 15 years of the mexican soccer league was present at FIFA EA Sports, now it will be eFootball who will have the exclusive rights to the most important tournament in Mexico.

We are proud to have LIGA BBVA MX as partners.Yuta Kose, KonamiAn agreement signed by Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga BBVA MX, and Yuta Kose, president of Konami Digital Entertainment, will allow Konami to have access to the players and stadiums of the LIGA BBVA MX to take images that include 3D scans and motion captures, as well as recreations of the official uniforms of each club, as reported in a official press release.

“We are proud to have the LIGA BBVA MX as partners and the opportunity to bring our fans in Mexico and the United States closer to their favorite clubs through eFootball,” said Konami’s president, adding that they will seek to create a fully immersive experience for Liga MX fans. For its part, LIGA BBVA MX states that this agreement is a “symbol of the commitment to promote the global reach and exposure of the League to the highest levels”, assuring that Konami has been a partner that shares its philosophy and passion for soccer.

Liga MX officially debuted in video games in FIFA 05, remaining an exclusive to EA Sports games ever since, making it a historic deal for soccer and video games in Mexico. Although early access to eFootball started last year, it will be in the next spring that the full version of eFootball 2022 It’s coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC, with mobile versions planned at a later date.

