The vaccination prioritization will be lifted on June 7th. Jens Spahn was available to answer questions on the ARD Tagesschau. Meanwhile, the criticism on Twitter is great.

Berlin – He is the great hope in the corona pandemic: the vaccine. Almost 9.3 million people have been fully vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign (December 27, 2020). That corresponds to 11.2 percent of the total population. Around 30.7 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine (as of May 17). The vaccination appointments were assigned using a prioritization for defined risk groups – this should be the end of it in practices and vaccination centers from June 7th. (It was previously announced in Bavaria, among others, that the prioritization in medical practices would be lifted.)

On Monday (May 17), Health Minister Jens Spahn announced that the vaccination sequence would be lifted. He justified the step with the need to further accelerate the vaccination campaign. While Spahn spoke in detail on Monday evening in an interview with the ARD Tagesthemen, anger and criticism spread under the hashtag “vaccination priority” on Twitter.

Corona: Spahn announces lifting of vaccination prioritization – “Take the next step”

“We now have a very reliable supply of vaccines – especially from Biontech, our volume supplier. And we still have 15 million first and second vaccinations in these three weeks, ”said Spahn in the ARD. “So we can now vaccinate a lot of people with prioritization and then take the next step in June.”

The fact that on June 7th, with the lifting of the vaccination prioritization, everyone who wants to can also be vaccinated, he denied: “That doesn’t mean that we can then all vaccinate within a few days. I must continue to ask for your patience. We will need well into the summer to be able to vaccinate everyone who wants to. ”However, anyone could try to get a corona vaccination appointment. Does this threaten the great vaccination chaos?

Cancellation of the vaccination sequence – angry Twitter user: “Then I know what I can wish for for Christmas”

The fears are great – and dozens of angry users spoke up on Twitter under the hashtag “Vaccination Prioritization”. “Okay, if the vaccination prioritization is lifted, then I (priority 3) at least know what I can wish for for Christmas,” wrote a Twitter user. Another criticized: “Spahn really hasn’t understood anything yet. I am priority group 2 and got an appointment for the beginning of June at the beginning of April. And now he talks about the lifting of the vaccination prioritization. “

“I could just hit the wall. Priority group 3 does not thank you for anything, ”another user sent a tweet. “Yes, just let the vaccination prioritization be lifted so that Annette and Thomas can go to Malle in the summer and continue to vote for the CDU,” someone wrote. One user addressed Spahn directly: “It would have been nice if you had kept your promise to vaccinate vulnerable people first. We relied on it and are immensely disappointed. How can this be done unfairly? “

Abolition of the vaccination prioritization in Germany: “Make an offer as far as possible to everyone”

According to Jens Spahn, it is important to “make an offer to everyone as possible”. “In the national average, over 70 percent of people over 60 are vaccinated,” he explained in an interview with ARD. “If we assume that 80 to 90 percent will be vaccinated, the majority of those willing to vaccinate have already received at least one initial vaccination. That is the greatest risk group. ”Also, one cannot“ wait until everyone in a group has been vaccinated, ”said Spahn. It needs smooth transitions.

However, there is great concern about corona mutations in Germany. After an outbreak in a high-rise building, around 200 residents are in quarantine. (mbr)

