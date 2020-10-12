Coronavirus infection can remain on the surface of smartphones, banknotes and metal handrails for up to one month. The results of the study of Australian scientists published the journal Virology Journal…

Coronavirus infection can live for 28 days at room temperature on smooth surfaces, according to experts from the Australian Center for Disease Preparedness. kp.ru… Meanwhile, experts call non-porous surfaces the most dangerous, such as glass on smartphone screens, paper and polymer bills, and stainless steel items. On them SARS-CoV-2 can live at a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius for about a month, and at a temperature of plus 30 degrees – up to three weeks, writes RT… At a temperature of 40 degrees, the infection lives for several days.

Australian scientists emphasized that the biggest threat to health is posed by smartphone screens, as people do not handle them as often as their hands, the channel said. “Star”…

According to WHO, more than 37 million people have already been confirmed COVID-19 in the world. Over the past day, over 347 thousand new cases of infection have been recorded, the TV channel notes. “360”…

Earlier, British scientists from the SPI-B group concluded that women are at greatest risk of contracting COVID-19, as they are more likely to do laundry and other household chores.